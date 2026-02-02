403
HORIBA India Showcases Cleaner and Smarter Automotive Solutions at SIAT 2026
(MENAFN- Media Mantra) Pune, January 30, 2026: HORIBA India, a subsidiary of the Japan-based HORIBA Group, a global pioneer in advanced testing and measurement technologies, participated at the Symposium on International Automotive Technology (SIAT) 2026, one of the automotive industry’s most influential global forums, to highlight its future-ready solutions for cleaner mobility. HORIBA India strengthened its position in advancing smarter and cleaner mobility by effectively integrating global expertise with local innovation at the event, by showcasing i s first locally developed Electrolyzer Test Station (An indigenous electrolyser testing platform advancing efficiency, performance, durability and reducing the cost of green hydrogen production).
Reiterating its strategic focus, HORIBA India continues to empower the automotive ecosystem with advanced testing and measurement technologies that enable cleaner emissions, improved energy efficiency and compliance with future regulatory frameworks. With capabilities spanning internal combustion engines, hybrids, electric vehicles and hydrogen technologies, the company aims to be a trusted technology partner bringing together Japanese precision & expertise and strong Make in India capabilities to support OEMs in meeting upcoming Euro 7 / BS7 norms and real-world emissions requirements.
Held at Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre from 28 to 30 January 20 6, the three day event witnessed dignitaries from the industry including’Hon’ble Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, a’d Hon’ble Minister Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Ministry of Heavy Industries. At SIAT, aligned with the symposium th‘me, ‘Innovative Pathways for Safe and Sustainable Mobility’, HORIBA India also showcased a comprehensive portfolio of advanced testing and measurement solutions designed to support next-generation mobilit .
Key highlights included: Demonstrating how HORIBA enables OEMs and ecosystem partners to meet real driving emissions (RDE) requirements while staying ahead of evolving global regulations, including Euro 7 and the upcoming BS7 norms
• OBS-ONE-PN10 System: Showcased for advanced particle number measurement, supporting tighter particulate emission monitoring under future regulatory frameworks
· EVCM-ONE: A solution for accurate electric vehicle charging energy measurement and validation under WLTP test cycles, supporting EV compliance and efficiency assessment
· Locally developed Electrolyzer Test Station: Unveiled at SIAT 2026 and developed in scientific collaboration with the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune. The solution enables performance validation of electrolyzers for industrial and large-scale mobility applications, supporting India’s green hydrogen ambitions and reinforcing HORIBA Ind’a’s commitment to‘‘Make in’India’ through indigenous innovation and local engineering capabilities
Commenting on the’company’s participation, Dr. Rajeev Gautam, President, HORIBA India,“said, “As India transitions from BS6 towards BS7 and Euro 7-aligned standards, the need for precise, future-ready testing has never been more critical. At HORIBA, our co‘mitment to …#8217;Make in India’ goes beyond manufacturing, it is about building localized testing infrastructure and developing skilled capabilities that empower Indian OEMs to compete globally. Our advanced solutions, from real driving emissions measurement to multi-fuel powertrain validation, are designed to support this regulatory shift.
Our partnership with Dumarey for H2-ICE engine development have enhanced our capabilities in Testing of Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engines on our Hydrogen Test Bed added to our portfolio at our Pune T”chnical Center.”
Highlighting the collaborative approach to clean mobility, Guido Dumarey, Founder and CEO, Dumarey Group, said, "Our collaboration with HORIBA, initiated in 2024, reflects a shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. B’ combining HORIBA’s testing ex’ertise with Dumarey’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities, we are accelerating the development of hydrogen technologies while continuing to support markets where advanced diesel solutions remain essential. Together, we are shaping a cleaner, smarter future for global mobility."
As the industry is evolving and moving towards a better tomorrow, alternative fuels and multi-energy powertrains, HORIBA India remains committed to empowering OEMs and ecosystem partners with reliable, future-ready solutions that accelerate compliance, enhance competitiveness ’nd support the nation’s long-term vision for environmentally responsible growth.
