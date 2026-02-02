403
Germany Faces Gas Shortages as Winter Temperatures Drop
(MENAFN) Germany’s natural gas reserves have fallen sharply amid one of the coldest winters in recent memory, prompting opposition politicians to demand urgent action to prevent potential energy shortages.
As of February 1, 2026, storage facilities were at just 32.9% capacity—a significant decline from 56.4% at the same time last year and roughly 57% in late December 2025—as households ramp up heating use to cope with freezing conditions.
Michael Kellner, the Green Party’s energy policy spokesman, criticized the government for being “poorly prepared” and warned of looming shortages. “We are shivering our way through this winter,” he said in comments to public broadcaster ARD, urging the ministry to implement gas-saving measures to avert a larger crisis.
Economy Minister Katherina Reiche, however, sought to calm fears over the declining reserves. “We monitor the situation daily – there is no reason for concern,” she stated during a visit to Saudi Arabia. Reiche emphasized Germany’s ability to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from abroad and expressed confidence that the country would make it through the winter without major issues.
Since halting Russian energy imports after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022—when Russia supplied nearly 55% of Germany’s natural gas and 35% of its crude oil—the country has increasingly relied on alternative sources from Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium, though at higher costs. Most of Germany’s LNG imports, largely arriving through major ports in Belgium and the Netherlands, are sourced from the United States and then transported via pipelines into the country.
