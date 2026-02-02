MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperQ Quantum Engages Dr. Reuter Investor Relations to Expand German and European Market Presence

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) (" SuperQ Quantum ", " SuperQ ", or the " Company "), the leading quantum orchestration and hybrid computing platform company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Reuter Investor Relations to provide investor awareness and communications services across Germany and the broader European capital markets, effective February 1, 2026.

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations is a recognized European investor relations and financial communications firm with an established network of institutional investors, retail shareholders, and financial media throughout the DACH region and the European Union. The engagement is intended to enhance SuperQ's visibility among European investors, support education around the Company's quantum infrastructure and orchestration platform, and strengthen shareholder communications as SuperQ advances its commercialization and infrastructure expansion strategy.

"We are seeing growing interest in sovereign technology and quantum infrastructure themes from European investors," said Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. "Engaging Dr. Reuter strengthens our ability to communicate directly with German and broader European capital markets, expand institutional awareness, and improve investor access as we continue scaling our platform and infrastructure initiatives."

Under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reuter Investor Relations will provide digital investor outreach, strategic communications, and market awareness services for an initial six-month term commencing February 1, 2026. Compensation will consist of a monthly fee of €4,500, payable in cash. The agreement may be renewed upon mutual consent of both parties. Dr. Reuter Investor Relations is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of Super Q.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship SuperTM platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

For further information contact:

From SuperQ:

Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

Email: ...

Telephone: +1 587 889 1918



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at . There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

