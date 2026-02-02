Union Works To Reduce Number Of Permanent Layoffs At Minute Maid To Six Instead Of The Previously Estimated 38

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, 2025, Minute Maid notified Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) of layoffs that would affect a number of employees on the production line at its Peterborough facility.

Of the 38 employees who were facing job loss at the time, only six have been permanently affected by the layoff, and the Union successfully negotiated an enhanced severance package for those six workers.

“The Union worked to ensure that our members at Minute Maid were treated fairly and supported throughout the layoff process,” said UFCW Local 175 President Kelly Tosato.“We worked with the employer to apply provisions of the collective agreement for the remaining 32 employees affected by this layoff. As a result, those 32 employees will maintain full-time employment with the employer at another facility.”

“A large number of our members at Minute Maid are long-time employees with many years of service with the company,” added Tosato.“The members take great pride in their work and the quality products they manufacture, and the Union will always be there to support them.”

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represent over 70,000 workers across Ontario in a wide range of sectors, including industrial food production, manufacturing, automotive parts, retail, and meat and poultry processing, and more.

