New Qualifying Stage At Qatar International Rally Marks A Regional First

The Peninsula

Lusail, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation's (QMMF) introduction of a new Qualifying Stage for this coming weekend's Qatar International Rally marks a first for rallying in the Middle East.

The FIA's Regional Rally Sporting Regulations now include the running of both free practice and qualifying, in addition to the inclusion of a Shakedown that was also implemented in Oman last weekend.

For that reason, Qatar's second round of the 2026 FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) features a radically revised pre-start itinerary with the pre-event press conference moving back to Tuesday evening and the inclusion of a hectic Thursday (February 5th) morning schedule.

Rally2 entrants will be permitted a 75-minute practice session on a new 5.56km Qualifying Stage at Al-Khor from 10.00hrs on Thursday. Each crew will be permitted a maximum of two passes through the stage.

This new track section will then act as the Qualifying Stage for Rally2 crews, starting at 11.45hrs. The result of that will determine the starting order for leg one. The slowest driver will run as the first Rally2 entrant on the road for Friday's gravel stages. Rally2 crews will start the stage at two-minute intervals according to the championship classification after the Oman International Rally.

Non-Rally2 machines will then be permitted a maximum of two passes apiece during a 1hr 45min Shakedown on the same Al-Khor stage from 12.30hrs.

The ceremonial start takes centre stage at the Lusail International Circuit, starting at the later time of 18.00hrs, following the removal of the original super special stage from the itinerary.

A late entry was accepted for Saudi driver Hamza Bakhashab and his Irish co-driver Lorcan Moore in a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2. The duo finished eighth in the recent Oman International Rally after restarting under the Rally2 ruling following a first day accident that resulted in suspension and wheel damage.

The event will be held under the chairmanship of QMMF President Abdulrahman Al-Mannai, senior committee member Abdulrazaq Al-Kuwari and the QMMF's Executive Director Amro Al-Hamad.

Administration checks will take place tomorrow at the Lusail International Circuit