Four Schools From J&K, Ladakh Win Wipro Earthian Awards 2025

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four schools from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have brought laurels to the region by winning the prestigious Wipro earthian Awards 2025, announced at the 15th edition of the programme hosted byat, Bengaluru.

The annual Wipro earthian programme promotes integrated sustainability education and recognises schools and colleges across India that demonstrate meaningful, long-term engagement with environmental issues. The 2025 edition received over 2,000 submissions, from which an independent jury selected 25 winning teams whose projects reflected original thinking on biodiversity, waste and water through hands-on research and reflective learning.

Among the winners were Druk Padma Karpo School, Shey, Leh, whose students-popularly associated with the“Rancho School” from 3 Idiots-undertook a comprehensive study of Ladakh's growing waste crisis. Their project examined urban and rural waste systems through field visits, stakeholder interviews and engagement with local NGOs. Highlighting the rising impact of plastic pollution, tourism and lifestyle changes, the students translated their findings into creative outputs including comics, data visualisations, essays, a school magazine and even a waste-themed ramp walk, turning awareness into action.

Government Girls Higher Secondary School Nishat documented campus biodiversity and conducted detailed surveys in Dachigam National Park, examining how deforestation, pollution, climate change and overuse of resources are accelerating biodiversity loss. The project underscored biodiversity's critical role in food security, climate regulation, soil health and clean air and water, while advocating sustainable practices such as conservation, recycling, afforestation and wildlife protection.

Students from Government Higher Secondary School B.K. Pora carried out a biodiversity survey around their school, identifying wild edible plants, insects and bird species, and documenting changes through interactions with farmers, beekeepers and other community members. By building an insect habitat, the team highlighted the ecological importance of small green spaces and developed a deeper sense of environmental responsibility and compassion.

The fourth winner, PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, conducted a field-based study of traditional and modern water-conservation systems in Nubra and Zanskar. Focusing on practices such as chures (community water turns), zings (meltwater reservoirs) and artificial glaciers, the students showcased how indigenous wisdom combined with modern innovation makes Ladakh a model of climate resilience in a cold desert ecosystem.