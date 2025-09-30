Salaar To Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' Last 5 Films Box Office Collections Breakdown
The trailer for Prabhas's highly anticipated film The Raja Saab is out, generating huge buzz on social media. Directed by Maruthi, the movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026.
Fans have been waiting a long time to see Prabhas's film, The Raja Saab. After the trailer's release, the excitement has grown even more. Here's a look at the performance and collection of his last 5 films, released between 2019 and 2024.
Prabhas's 2019 film Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, had a budget of 350 crore and earned 439 crore. It starred Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others.
Prabhas's 2022 film Radhe Shyam, a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, had a budget of 350 crore and earned 214 crore. It co-starred Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree.
Prabhas's 2023 film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, was made with a 700 crore budget and collected 392.70 crore. It co-starred Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh.
Prabhas's 2023 film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Made on a 270 crore budget, it grossed 620 crore at the box office.
Prabhas's 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, had a budget of 600 crore and earned 1100 crore. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.
