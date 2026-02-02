403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany's Gas Reserves Plunge to 32.9 Percent
(MENAFN) Germany's natural gas stockpiles have collapsed during a brutal cold snap, triggering opposition demands for emergency action to prevent supply crises.
Reserves plummeted to just 32.9% of total capacity by Feb. 1, 2026—a dramatic decline from 56.4% recorded during the identical period one year prior and approximately 57% in late December 2025. The precipitous fall coincides with surging household heating consumption as Germans endure among the harshest winter conditions in recent memory.
Michael Kellner, energy policy spokesman for the opposition Green Party, condemned the government for inadequate preparation and issued warnings about looming shortages.
"We are shivering our way through this winter," he told public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, adding that the ministry should now call for gas savings to head off a larger crisis.
However, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche dismissed alarm over diminished stockpiles. "We monitor the situation daily – there is no reason for concern," she said on the sidelines of a trip to Saudi Arabia.
Reiche emphasized Germany's ability to secure liquefied natural gas, or LNG, shipments from international sources, voicing optimism the nation would navigate winter conditions without disruption.
Germany has struggled with energy security since terminating Russian imports following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. Russia had supplied nearly 55% of Germany's natural gas and 35% of its crude oil prior to hostilities.
The country has subsequently pivoted toward alternative suppliers including Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium—though at substantially higher costs. Major terminals in Belgium and the Netherlands receive LNG shipments subsequently transported via pipeline to Germany. The majority of Germany's LNG imports originates from the US.
Reserves plummeted to just 32.9% of total capacity by Feb. 1, 2026—a dramatic decline from 56.4% recorded during the identical period one year prior and approximately 57% in late December 2025. The precipitous fall coincides with surging household heating consumption as Germans endure among the harshest winter conditions in recent memory.
Michael Kellner, energy policy spokesman for the opposition Green Party, condemned the government for inadequate preparation and issued warnings about looming shortages.
"We are shivering our way through this winter," he told public broadcaster ARD late Sunday, adding that the ministry should now call for gas savings to head off a larger crisis.
However, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche dismissed alarm over diminished stockpiles. "We monitor the situation daily – there is no reason for concern," she said on the sidelines of a trip to Saudi Arabia.
Reiche emphasized Germany's ability to secure liquefied natural gas, or LNG, shipments from international sources, voicing optimism the nation would navigate winter conditions without disruption.
Germany has struggled with energy security since terminating Russian imports following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. Russia had supplied nearly 55% of Germany's natural gas and 35% of its crude oil prior to hostilities.
The country has subsequently pivoted toward alternative suppliers including Norway, the Netherlands and Belgium—though at substantially higher costs. Major terminals in Belgium and the Netherlands receive LNG shipments subsequently transported via pipeline to Germany. The majority of Germany's LNG imports originates from the US.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment