Kangana Ranaut Stuns In A Traditional Vibrant Patola Saree

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Feb 28 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday shared a few pictures of herself looking resplendent in a traditional Patola saree, as she shared glimpses from the Rising Bharat Summit 2026.

Captioning the post,“Rising Bharat Summit 2026 Do watch when you can,” Kangana shared the gorgeous pictures.

In the pictures, Kangana is seen draped in a vibrant red and yellow Patola saree, wearing intricate geometric patterns, paired with a rich red blouse with gold detailing on the sleeves.

She accessorised her look with elaborate traditional jhumkas embellished with pearls and green stones along with a delicate bindi, and a gold wristwatch.

With her hair half let loose and neatly tied back, with minimal make-up, Kangana exuded grace and elegance.

The actress who is extremely vocal about her thoughts, had recently shared a post on her social media account, advising people to“stay away from zombies”, forget saying that many are“roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence.”

Sharing a note on social media, Kangana wrote,“I don't usually give gyan but just in case you need to read this...

1. no matter how smart or successful you are if you need an upgrade in life, look for those who are smarter than you and sincerely admire them, if possible seek their company.”

She added,“2. every one looks normal from the outside but lots of zombies are roaming around without any ambitions or emotional intelligence, stay away from those who make you feel apologetic for being successful / gorgeous/kind. There is no shame in not having any friends. Don't expect extraordinary behaviour from ordinary people.”

The actress concluded,“3. lastly own your story, don't see yourself from others eyes, look at yourself like you are your own child and now say honestly what do you really desire for yourself. Be kind to yourself there is a reason for your existence, you are meaningful. Hare Krishna”

The actress, apart from her acting skills, is also known for her outspoken views, and often is seen sharing motivational and philosophical thoughts with her followers through her posts on social media.

On the professional front, Kangana made her Bollywood debut with Gangster and has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more two decades.

She rose to stardom with Queen in 2013, which proved her acting prowess. She also starred in hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns, along with films such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Panga.

In recent years, Kangana has also inclined towards politics and made a surprising shift. As a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the actress is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

