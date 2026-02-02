SBU Exposes Three Pro-Russian Agitators In Different Regions Of Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the security agency, Ukrinform reports.

"In Kharkiv, the SBU's military counterintelligence exposed a 55-year-old employee of a local service station who called on the occupiers to strike Kyiv with an Oreshnik missile. He widely disseminated such messages in Telegram channels under an anonymous profile," the SBU said.

In the same region, a monk of a Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) monastery was detained. In pro-Kremlin groups on social media, he called on Russians to seize Kharkiv and "annex" it to Russia.

The investigation established that the monk made similar statements while communicating with parishioners of the religious community. During searches at his residence, more than UAH 2.5 million worth of cash was found, part of which he kept in rubles.

In the Mykolaiv region, SBU cyber specialists, jointly with the State Bureau of Investigation and the National Police, detained the head of a temporary detention facility who justified Russian war crimes in Bucha.

To spread Kremlin propaganda, the official created a TikTok account under a fictitious name.

A linguistic examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the facts of the agitators' information and subversive activities in Russia's favor.

During searches at the detainees' places of residence, smartphones and computer equipment containing evidence of illegal activities were seized.

SBU investigators served them with notices of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in line with the crimes committed: Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, recognizing as lawful, or denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants) and Part 1 of Article 161 (incitement of national hatred and enmity).

The suspects are being held in custody. They face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU