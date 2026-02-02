Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lavrov Accuses Europe Of Driving Wedge Between Russia And US

Lavrov Accuses Europe Of Driving Wedge Between Russia And US


2026-02-02 12:04:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sunday that European countries are attempting to“drive wedges” between Moscow and Washington.

As reported by Azernews, in an interview with Russia-1, Lavrov said: "It's Europe that has tried, and continues to try, to 'drive wedges' between Russia and the United States, perceiving a bias in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests."

Lavrov further argued that many European nations have“swapped interests” with Ukraine in their efforts against Russia and are no longer concealing it.“They are preparing for a war with their own direct participation,” he stated, adding,“perhaps that is how they will be treated.”

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over the conflict in Ukraine and increasing geopolitical friction between Russia, Europe, and the United States.

MENAFN02022026000195011045ID1110680744



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search