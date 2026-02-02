Lavrov Accuses Europe Of Driving Wedge Between Russia And US

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed on Sunday that European countries are attempting to“drive wedges” between Moscow and Washington.

As reported by Azernews, in an interview with Russia-1, Lavrov said: "It's Europe that has tried, and continues to try, to 'drive wedges' between Russia and the United States, perceiving a bias in U.S. policy under President Donald Trump in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests."

Lavrov further argued that many European nations have“swapped interests” with Ukraine in their efforts against Russia and are no longer concealing it.“They are preparing for a war with their own direct participation,” he stated, adding,“perhaps that is how they will be treated.”

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions over the conflict in Ukraine and increasing geopolitical friction between Russia, Europe, and the United States.