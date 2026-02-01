403
Dozens of Citizens, Environmental Activists Gather in capital of Skopje
(MENAFN) Dozens of residents and environmental activists gathered in Skopje on Saturday to demand tougher action against air pollution, focusing on the operations of the Usje Cement Factory.
The protest was organized by the civic initiative “Stop for Usje” and began outside the government building, where demonstrators called on authorities to place public health and environmental protection above industrial interests amid concerns over polluted air.
Protesters urged the cement plant to fully comply with environmental regulations. Holding banners reading “Air is not a luxury, it is a right,” “Stop Usje,” and “For them profit, for us disease,” the group later marched to the parliament building and the Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning.
Activist Aleksandar Todeski said state institutions must act in the public interest and announced that protests would continue until concrete measures are taken.
Skopje is frequently listed among the most polluted cities globally, with the cement factory often identified as a major source of air pollution in the capital.
In December 2025, the Skopje Metropolitan City Council approved a decision allowing Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski to submit a request to the government to relocate the factory away from residential areas.
