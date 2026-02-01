403
Two Masked Men Rob Jewelry Shop in Richmond
(MENAFN) A jewelry shop in the Richmond area of southwest London was robbed on Saturday by two masked men in a brazen daytime attack.
Video footage shared on social media shows the incident occurred shortly before noon, with one of the suspects using a hammer to smash the shop’s windows. Staff inside attempted to intervene but were unable to stop the robbery.
The suspects escaped with jewelry as passersby looked on. Later in the day, the shop’s damaged windows were seen boarded up, while nearby businesses confirmed that the robbery had taken place earlier.
