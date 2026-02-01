From Border & Dhurandhar To Avatar: Harsh Goenka Adds Filmy Spin To Praise Budget 2026 - 'Trumps Temptation...'
He made references to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar, which crossed ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office. He also mentioned the recently released war drama Border and Avatar.
Calling the Budget“thoughtful”, the Indian industrialist, in his post on X, also positioned it as a response to the 50% duties imposed by the US President on imports of Indian goods.Also Read | Budget Highlights 2026: Big announcements on STT, tourism, manufacturing, MSMEs
“A thoughtful Budget that 'trumps' the temptation to please stock markets. Defence outlay up massively to help our heroes at the 'Border'. Going 'Dhurandhar' on data centres, manufacturing and nuclear power-crafting India's future backed by upskilling the youth 'Avatars', inclusive development and easing tax procedures.”
The post went viral in no time and amassed around 5,000 views along with several likes. In the comments section, users shared their thoughts.Here are some of the reactions:
One user wrote,“The stock market is falling like a pack of cards, and the real game will start tomorrow when FIIs return, as Sunday is a holiday for them. Expect more pain and a further fall in our market.”Also Read | Govt hikes electronics manufacturing scheme outlay to ₹40,000 crore
Another said,“Good filmi analysis.”
A third user commented,“Witty at its best...”
The Budget, aligned with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', did not bring any changes to income tax rates; however, it gave a massive push to manufacturing, tourism, health, sports and defence, among other sectors.
The finance minister's policy decisions have led to price cuts across a range of products. As part of the measures, the government has provided focused relief to cancer patients by removing basic customs duty on 17 vital cancer drugs and medicines to make treatment more affordable. In addition, customs duty on imports required for nuclear power projects has been waived until 2035.Also Read | Opposition slams Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026 – 'meant for top 5%' What gets cheaper?
- Personal-use imported goods 17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for seven rare diseases Leather items (footwear) Textile garments Seafood products Overseas tour packages Lithium-ion cells for batteries Solar glass Critical minerals Biogas-blended CNG Aircraft manufacturing components Microwave ovens Foreign education
