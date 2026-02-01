From Border & Dhurandhar To Avatar: Harsh Goenka Adds Filmy Spin To Praise Budget 2026 - 'Trumps Temptation...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026–27 on Sunday, several social media users took to X to express their views and analysis of the 'yuva shakti' (youth energy)-driven Budget. Industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared his take, adding a funny, filmy twist.

He made references to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's starrer Dhurandhar, which crossed ₹1,000 crore at the domestic box office. He also mentioned the recently released war drama Border and Avatar.

Calling the Budget“thoughtful”, the Indian industrialist, in his post on X, also positioned it as a response to the 50% duties imposed by the US President on imports of Indian goods.

“A thoughtful Budget that 'trumps' the temptation to please stock markets. Defence outlay up massively to help our heroes at the 'Border'. Going 'Dhurandhar' on data centres, manufacturing and nuclear power-crafting India's future backed by upskilling the youth 'Avatars', inclusive development and easing tax procedures.”

The post went viral in no time and amassed around 5,000 views along with several likes. In the comments section, users shared their thoughts.

Here are some of the reactions:

One user wrote,“The stock market is falling like a pack of cards, and the real game will start tomorrow when FIIs return, as Sunday is a holiday for them. Expect more pain and a further fall in our market.”

Another said,“Good filmi analysis.”

A third user commented,“Witty at its best...”

The Budget, aligned with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', did not bring any changes to income tax rates; however, it gave a massive push to manufacturing, tourism, health, sports and defence, among other sectors.

The finance minister's policy decisions have led to price cuts across a range of products. As part of the measures, the government has provided focused relief to cancer patients by removing basic customs duty on 17 vital cancer drugs and medicines to make treatment more affordable. In addition, customs duty on imports required for nuclear power projects has been waived until 2035.



Personal-use imported goods

17 drugs or medicines for cancer patients

Drugs, medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for seven rare diseases

Leather items (footwear)

Textile garments

Seafood products

Overseas tour packages

Lithium-ion cells for batteries

Solar glass

Critical minerals

Biogas-blended CNG

Aircraft manufacturing components

Microwave ovens Foreign education

