Syrian Security Apprehends Perpetrators of Mezzeh Rocket Strikes
(MENAFN) Syrian security authorities have detained individuals responsible for repeated rocket strikes targeting the Mezzeh district of Damascus, including its military airport, Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced on Saturday.
“The criminals who carried out several attacks on Mezzeh and its military airport in desperate attempts to undermine security and stability are now in the custody of Syrian security forces,” Khattab said in a post on the US social media company X.
The Mezzeh neighborhood and its military airport on the western outskirts of Damascus have faced multiple rocket attacks in recent months, with the most recent incident on Jan. 3 causing material damage. No group claimed responsibility for the assaults, which occurred amid heightened security tensions linked to remnants of the former Bashar al-Assad regime, particularly in central and western regions.
The arrests are part of broader efforts by Syria’s new authorities to restore security, consolidate control, and advance reconstruction, aiming to stabilize the country following the ouster of the Assad regime in late 2024.
