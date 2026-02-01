403
Trump Withholds Iran Plans from Gulf Allies
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed Saturday that his administration is keeping operational plans confidential from Gulf region allies as hostilities with Iran continue to intensify.
"We can't tell them the plan," Trump reportedly told a reporter. "The plan is that (Iran is) talking to us, and we'll see if we can do something, otherwise, we'll see what happens."
In the reported comments, later posted via US social media company X, Trump said Washington had a "big fleet" moving toward the region, and the buildup exceeded forces deployed ahead of a US military operation in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.
The president confirmed diplomatic channels with Tehran remain active, though he stressed no guarantees exist regarding a resolution to current disputes.
"The last time they negotiated, we had to take out their nuclear, didn't work," he said. "Then we took it out a different way, and we'll see what happens."
Trump was referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June, which he has said "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities.
Washington has significantly escalated its military posture in the Middle East following months of deteriorating relations with Iran, with naval assets and personnel being repositioned throughout strategic waterways. The deployment represents one of the largest American force concentrations in the region in recent years, signaling potential military action if diplomatic negotiations fail to produce acceptable terms for both nations involved in the standoff.
