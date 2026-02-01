Shubhanshu Shukla, Iisc Team Find Bengaluru Soil Bacteria Could Help Build Bricks On Mars

A soil bacterium discovered in Bengaluru could play a key role in building structures on Mars, according to a new study led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in collaboration with IISER-Kolkata and ISRO astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The research has been published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One. Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the Gaganyaan mission astronauts, is also a co-author of the article.

The article mentions how bacteria react with Martian soil and how it can be used to build solid structures. 'Using materials available in space to build roads and landing pads will reduce costs and increase safety,' Shukla wrote.

To undertake new projects on Mars, the construction of buildings like research centers is essential. Transporting construction materials from Earth for this purpose is practically difficult. Instead, Martian soil could be used to create bricks with the help of some microorganisms brought from Earth, but the perchlorate content in it poses a challenge.

Previously, an adhesive was created by mixing a bacterium called Sporosarcina pasteurii with urea and calcium. However, the article states that recent research has gone a step further, producing even stronger bricks when using bacteria from Bengaluru's soil.

Ashoka Chakra honor for Shubhanshu Shukla

President Droupadi Murmu honored Gaganyaan astronaut, Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, with the Ashoka Chakra on Monday. President Murmu presented the award at a ceremony organized at Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Shukla has experience flying various fighter jets for 2000 hours as a pilot. He had traveled to the International Space Station last June, becoming the first Indian to do so.