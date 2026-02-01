Budget 2026: Sitharaman Dons Kancheevaram Saree, Continues Tradition

Sartorial Statement for Budget 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday chose to wear a handwoven Kancheevaram silk saree from Tamil Nadu ahead of her presentation of the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament.

For her record ninth consecutive budget presentation, Sitharaman's sartorial choice reaffirmed a tradition that has quietly evolved into a cultural statement. The Finance Minister's saree featured a purple kattam (checked) body with light golden-brown checks, a coffee-brown border with thread work, and a mustard-gold pallu panel accented by violet and gold borders. She teamed the drape with a wollen shawl

Known for their lustrous silk and intricate craftsmanship, Kancheevaram sarees are among India's most celebrated handlooms. A native of Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman chose to pay homage to her home state, which is holding Assembly elections this year.

A Tradition of Promoting Handlooms

The Union Minister has kept with tradition in continuing to emphasise handwoven fabrics and artisan-made crafts in her Budget Day saree choices.

Since her first budget in 2019, when she wore a bright pink Mangalagiri saree, Sitharaman has showcased handlooms from across the country.

Year-wise Handloom Choices

These include a yellow-gold silk saree in 2020, a Pochampally Ikat in 2021, Odisha's Bomkai in 2022, Karnataka's Ilkal in 2023, and two distinct weaves in 2024- Mangalagiri silk for the full budget and a blue Tussar silk saree with Kantha embroidery for the interim session. 2020: 2021: 2022: 2023: 2024 (full budget): 2024 (interim session):

In 2025, she wore an ivory Madhubani hand-painted saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi.

Ninth Consecutive Budget Presentation

On Sunday morning, Sitharaman was seen leaving Kartavya Bhavan for Rashtrapati Bhavan carrying her trademark red bahi-khata, introduced in 2019, before presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 at 11 am, accompanied by senior finance ministry officials.

Sitharaman is set to present her record ninth consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

