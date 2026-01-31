Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS Jodhpur After Complaining Of Stomach Pain
He spent approximately an hour and a half in the hospital's gastroenterology department before being escorted back to prison.
According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk has been having stomach-related issues and visited the hospital on Friday as well for tests.
The Supreme Court, which is currently hearing a petition filed by his wife, has requested Wangchuk's medical report by February 2.
Following the Supreme Court's orders, police transported Wangchuk from Jodhpur Central Jail to the emergency department of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday morning, a police official said.
Wangchuk has been voicing concerns about his declining health in jail for some time now. Recognising his worsening condition, the Supreme Court ordered the Jodhpur jail administration on Thursday to arrange for him to be examined by a specialist.
