UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In February 2026?


2026-01-31 04:19:27
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you a bit less than in January
  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 10:32 AM
  • By:
  • Meher Dhanjal
The UAE on Saturday (January 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2026, with the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreasing rates in 2026.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

PetrolFebruaryJanuary
Super 98 Dh2.45 Dh2.53
Special 95 Dh2.33 Dh2.42
E-Plus 91 Dh2.26 Dh2.36

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh7.4 less than in January.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolFebruaryJanuary
Super 98 Dh124.95 Dh129.03
Special 95 Dh118.83 Dh123.42
E-Plus 91 Dh115.26 Dh120.36

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolFebruaryJanuary
Super 98 Dh151.90 Dh156.86
Special 95 Dh144.46 Dh150.04
E-Plus 91 Dh140.12 Dh146.32

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolFebruaryJanuary
Super 98 Dh181.3 Dh187.22
Special 95 Dh172.42 Dh179.09
E-Plus 91 Dh167.24 Dh174.64
Khaleej Times

