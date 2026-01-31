UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In February 2026?
|Petrol
|February
|January
|Super 98
|Dh2.45
|Dh2.53
|Special 95
|Dh2.33
|Dh2.42
|E-Plus 91
|Dh2.26
|Dh2.36
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh4.08 and Dh7.4 less than in January.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|February
|January
|Super 98
|Dh124.95
|Dh129.03
|Special 95
|Dh118.83
|Dh123.42
|E-Plus 91
|Dh115.26
|Dh120.36
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|February
|January
|Super 98
|Dh151.90
|Dh156.86
|Special 95
|Dh144.46
|Dh150.04
|E-Plus 91
|Dh140.12
|Dh146.32
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|February
|January
|Super 98
|Dh181.3
|Dh187.22
|Special 95
|Dh172.42
|Dh179.09
|E-Plus 91
|Dh167.24
|Dh174.64
- UAE petrol, diesel prices for February 2026 announced Will UAE petrol prices rise in February after increase last month?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment