UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In February 2026?

PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 10:32 AM



By: Meher Dhanjal



Share:







The UAE on Saturday (January 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2026, with the Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee decreasing rates in 2026.

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.