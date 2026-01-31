403
US Treasury Imposes New Sanctions on Iranian Officials
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced Friday a new set of sanctions targeting senior Iranian officials and associated financial networks.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named Iran’s Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni Kalagari, citing his responsibility for the deaths of thousands of protesters in the country. OFAC also designated Babak Morteza Zanjani, an Iranian investor previously convicted of embezzling billions of dollars in state oil revenues.
For the first time, OFAC sanctioned two digital asset exchanges linked to Zanjani, which were found to have processed substantial funds associated with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-connected parties. The Treasury noted that this is the agency’s first designation of digital currency exchanges operating within Iran’s financial system.
“Rather than build a prosperous Iran, the regime has chosen to squander what remains of the nation's oil revenues on nuclear weapons development, missiles, and terrorist proxies around the world,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.
Bessent added that President Donald Trump has directed the department to continue targeting members of the Iranian government. “Treasury will continue to target Iranian networks and corrupt elites that enrich themselves at the expense of the Iranian people. This includes the regime's attempts to exploit digital assets to evade sanctions and finance cybercriminal operations. Like rats on a sinking ship, the regime is frantically wiring funds stolen from Iranian families to banks and financial institutions around the world. Rest assured, Treasury will act,” he said.
