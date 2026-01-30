Data Mesh Market Key Growth Drivers, Upcoming Trend, Opportunities, Future Scope, Size & Share

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global data mesh market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% over the forecast period, from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2023 to USD 2.5 billion by 2028. The growing requirement for data democratization and accessibility, customized data pipelines promoting agility and creativity, rising usage of cloud native technologies, and upholding strong governance and security are all important drivers driving market expansion.

By solution, Data Integration and Delivery segment to register for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By solutions, data integration and delivery segment is expected to register the largest market size during the forecast period. Companies are increasingly embracing decentralized architectures, where data is treated as a product and managed by domain-specific teams. This shift has spurred the demand for tools and platforms that support seamless integration, governance, and delivery of data across diverse domains. Latest trends indicate a focus on scalable and self-serve data infrastructure, enabling teams to access and utilize data more efficiently.

By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment of the data mesh market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning data mesh solutions. The data mesh industry is experiencing a growing demand for managed services. As organizations increasingly adopt decentralized data architectures, the demand for managed services tailored to data mesh principles has surged. Managed services providers are now offering specialized solutions focusing on enabling, maintaining, and optimizing data mesh environments.

By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is witnessing significant growth in data mesh market. Companies across Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting data mesh principles to navigate complex data ecosystems. Key trends shaping this landscape include heightened emphasis on localized data governance frameworks tailored to diverse regulatory landscapes within Asia Pacific countries. There's a notable surge in demand for solutions that offer seamless integration of data across diverse domains while ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy laws prevalent in the region.

Unique Features in the Data Mesh Market

Data Mesh shifts responsibility for data ownership from a centralized platform team to individual business domains (e.g., sales, finance, marketing). Each domain treats its data as a product, owning its quality, governance, and lifecycle. This decentralization mirrors how microservices distribute application logic - driving faster development and better domain context.

In Data Mesh, data isn't just an asset - it's a product with consumers, SLAs, discoverability, and usability standards. Teams think in terms of product quality (documentation, APIs, reliability) rather than batch feeds or raw tables. This consumer-centric approach improves trust and accelerates data usage.

The architecture emphasizes a platform that enables domains to publish, discover, and use data autonomously. This includes tools for storage, compute, cataloging, governance, and access control packaged into easy-to-use services. The goal is to reduce dependency on central engineering teams while ensuring consistency and governance.

Rather than a centralized governance team making all policy decisions, Data Mesh uses federated governance - policies are defined collaboratively across domains but enforced automatically through tooling. This ensures compliance, security, and interoperability while preserving autonomy.

Major Highlights of the Data Mesh Market

One of the core drivers of Data Mesh adoption is the growing emphasis on data democratization - enabling domain teams across an organization to access, use, and share data autonomously without central bottlenecks. This shift is vital as businesses generate ever-larger and more complex datasets from IoT, cloud apps, mobile systems, and analytics workloads.

Market trend analysis highlights strong integration of AI, machine learning, and metadata-driven automation into Data Mesh solutions. These technologies enrich data governance, observability, and product discoverability - helping organizations automate data quality checks, streaming analytics, and real-time insights across distributed domains.

A major market narrative is the movement away from traditional central data lakes/warehouses toward decentralized domain-oriented models. Data Mesh's federated approach reduces dependency on central teams, aligns data responsibilities with business units, and accelerates decision-making and innovation.

The Data Mesh market is segmented by offerings (solutions vs. services), applications, verticals, and approaches. Solutions (platform tools) currently dominate revenue, while services (consulting and implementation) are rapidly growing due to the complexity of adopting Data Mesh frameworks. Industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, IT/telecom, and retail are leading adoption thanks to real-time analytics needs, compliance requirements, and customer experience demands.

Some major players in the data mesh market include IBM (US), AWS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Informatica (US), K2view (US), Talend (US), Denodo (US), HPE (US), NetApp (US), Teradata (US), Monte Carlo (US), Radiant Logic (US), Snowflake (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Global IDs (US), Estuary (US), DataKitchen (US), Databricks (US), Cinchy (Canada), Intenda (Netherlands), Atacama (Canada), Alation (US), Collibra (US), Dremio (US), Starburst (US), Nexla (US), NextData (Australia), Hevo Data (US), Atlan (US), CluedIn (Denmark), Iguazio (Israel) and Alex Solutions (Australia).

IBM (US)

IBM, a global leader in technology and innovation, stands at the forefront of the data mesh market, leveraging its extensive expertise to redefine sustainable business practices. With a rich legacy in pioneering solutions for the digital era, IBM is committed to driving environmental stewardship and economic efficiency through cutting-edge technologies. In data mesh, IBM plays a pivotal role by offering a suite of advanced solutions designed to optimize resource utilization, minimize waste, and foster a regenerative approach to production and consumption. IBM's cloud-based offerings, such as IBM Cloud Pak for Data, incorporate capabilities that align with the decentralized and domain-oriented approach advocated by the data mesh model. These platforms often provide tools for data integration, governance, AI/ML, and analytics that can support a more decentralized data architecture like that of a data mesh.

SAP (Germany)

SAP, Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing, is a leading enterprise software company based in Germany. Specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP), SAP provides software solutions for managing business operations and customer relations. Its suite of applications covers areas such as finance, human resources, supply chain management, and customer experience. Trusted by businesses worldwide, SAP helps organizations streamline processes, gain insights, and stay competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape.

Cinchy (Canada)

Cinchy is a Canadian technology company revolutionizing data collaboration and integration. Its innovative Data Fabric platform enables organizations to break down data silos and securely share data in real-time across departments and systems. By eliminating the need for traditional data integration methods, Cinchy helps enterprises accelerate digital transformation, improve data governance, and drive innovation by unleashing the full potential of their data assets.

NextData (Australia)

NextData is an Australian data analytics company focused on delivering actionable insights to businesses through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise in data science, NextData helps organizations harness the power of their data to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and drive growth. From predictive analytics to machine learning models, NextData's solutions enable businesses to stay ahead in today's data-driven world.

Intenda (Netherlands)

Intenda is a Dutch software company specializing in enterprise software solutions for government agencies and healthcare organizations. Its flagship product, the Intenda Platform, offers comprehensive capabilities for case management, workflow automation, and regulatory compliance. Designed to streamline processes and improve efficiency, Intenda's solutions empower organizations to deliver better services to citizens and patients while optimizing resource allocation and reducing operational costs.