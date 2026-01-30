403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Caroline Langdale Joines Prosek As Chief Of Staff
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Edelman's Caroline Langdale has joined Prosek Partners as managing director and chief of staff to founder and managing partner Jennifer Prosek.
In her New York-based role, will work closely with Prosek, helping to drive agency growth, shape new business opportunities, elevate external visibility and ensure execution of key firm priorities.
Langdale joins Prosek after more than seven years at Edelman, where she most recently served as US portfolio leader, professional and financial services. Earlier in her career, Langdale spent more than a decade at Glover Park Group, where she was a VP.
“Caroline is a rare combination of strategic advisor, operator and relationship builder. Her experience leading global client engagements and partnering with senior executives makes her uniquely suited for this role,” said Jen Prosek.“As we continue to scale the firm, Caroline's leadership will be instrumental in helping us grow thoughtfully, while maintaining the excellence our clients expect. We are thrilled to welcome her to Prosek.”
In her New York-based role, will work closely with Prosek, helping to drive agency growth, shape new business opportunities, elevate external visibility and ensure execution of key firm priorities.
Langdale joins Prosek after more than seven years at Edelman, where she most recently served as US portfolio leader, professional and financial services. Earlier in her career, Langdale spent more than a decade at Glover Park Group, where she was a VP.
“Caroline is a rare combination of strategic advisor, operator and relationship builder. Her experience leading global client engagements and partnering with senior executives makes her uniquely suited for this role,” said Jen Prosek.“As we continue to scale the firm, Caroline's leadership will be instrumental in helping us grow thoughtfully, while maintaining the excellence our clients expect. We are thrilled to welcome her to Prosek.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment