Ukrainian, Polish Defense Ministers Discuss Air Defense Boost, Drones, And Mig-29 Transfer

As reported by Ukrinform, Fedorov said this in a Facebook post.

“I thanked our partners for their strategic support of Ukraine. Poland plays a key logistical role – about 90% of international assistance passes through its territory, including aid to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister noted.

According to Fedorov, the sides focused on developing joint defense projects.“I am grateful to Poland for its participation in PURL and its readiness to jointly implement defense projects with a focus on drone development,” he wrote.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation within NATO.“I separately emphasized the role of the NATO–Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) in Poland as a platform for analyzing wartime experience, exchanging knowledge, and implementing NATO standards,” Fedorov said.

Special attention, he added, was paid to strengthening air defense.“Polish technologies are already an important part of our 'short-range' air defense. We are ready to further develop cooperation and expand the radar coverage,” Fedorov stressed.

He added that aviation capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also discussed.“We separately discussed the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine – an important component for protecting our skies,” he noted.

The Minister recalled that Poland had already transferred such fighter jets to Ukraine in 2023.“We will work together on their modernization,” Fedorov added.

In addition, he said that Ukraine is ready to share its own combat experience, particularly in countering Shahed drones.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is already addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs.

