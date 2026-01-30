MIDDLE EAST LEADERSHIP RESPOND TO GEOPOLITICAL SHIFTS AS GLOBAL CEO TURNOVER HITS RECORD HIGH IN 2025



Global CEO turnover remained high in 2025, with 234 departures, up from 202 in 2024

86% of CEOs globally were appointed to their first CEO role in 2025, and the average tenure for outgoing CEOs globally was 7.1 years Middle East CEOs face similar performance pressures as peers worldwide and grapple with geopolitical complexity and accelerating transformation agendas

Dubai, UAE,January 2026 – Global leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA) today released its Global CEO Turnover Report 2025, highlighting elevated leadership change across major global stock indices.

The report recorded 234 CEO departures globally in 2025, a 16% year-on-year increase and 21% above the eight-year average, underscoring intensifying scrutiny on CEOs amid economic uncertainty, geopolitical complexity and accelerating transformation agendas.

Escalating pressures are reflected in contracting CEO tenures. The data shows 11 CEO appointments globally in 2025 lasted less than a year, suggesting a growing demand from boards and investors for immediate results. Globally, the average CEO tenure in 2025 dropped to 7.1 years, a six-year low mirroring pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Middle East CEOs respond to global pressures:

CEOs across the Middle East are experiencing leadership pressures comparable to those shaping global turnover trends, with performance expectations and transformation mandates top priorities in the region.

“Middle East CEOs are operating under the same global forces driving record CEO turnover worldwide, from geopolitical shocks and investor scrutiny to accelerated transformation,” said Nicolas Manset, Head of the Middle East at Russell Reynolds Associates.“The Gulf continues to strengthen its position as a globally competitive business hub, attracting international capital, multinational headquarters and world-class executive talent. This vibrant business landscape presents significant opportunity, with leadership effectiveness serving as a decisive factor in sustaining growth and business advantage.”

Strategic succession and untapped leadership potential:

Proactive and unbiased succession planning is more critical than ever. In 2025, the FTSE 100 saw a record proportion of internal CEO appointments and first-time leaders, with nine out of 10 CEOs appointed internally and all of them being first time CEOs. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 saw 70% of new CEOs appointed internally, and 79% were first-timers.

Progress in gender diversity for incoming leaders declined, with women representing 9% of incoming CEOs globally (down from 11% in 2024). Robust internal talent pipelines coupled with development and assessment opportunities help businesses and Boards access and benefit from the broadest possible pool of leadership talent. The value of this is increasingly recognised by stakeholders who continue to invest in internal candidates' development.

Russell Reynolds Associates opened its Middle East office in 2015. The Dubai-based team advises leaders across all industries and functional areas, including board advisory, executive search, and leadership assessment and development.