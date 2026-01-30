Cryptoeasily Launches Bitcoin Mining Mobile App BTC Holders Can Easily Earn Passive Income

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)As the cryptocurrency industry matures, investors are shifting their focus from price to long-term, stable returns. Recently, cloud mining platform CryptoEasily officially released a new Bitcoin mining mobile application, providing Bitcoin holders with a more convenient and automated way to consistently generate stable returns without frequent trading or selling.

According to the platform, some long-term users have established a stable daily income structure of up to approximately €7,000 after configuring computing power through the mobile application, attracting widespread attention in the market.







“Passive Holding” to“Asset Management”: An Upgrade in Bitcoin Investment Logic.

For a long time, Bitcoin investors have primarily focused on two strategies: long-term holding waiting for price increases, or profiting from price differences through short-term trading.

However, in a highly focused and rapidly changing market environment, both methods face significant challenges: ●

Uncertainty of Natural Resources: Price instability increases the risk of short-term trading. ●

High Operating Costs: Frequent market monitoring and repetitive decision-making can impact work and life.

● Inefficient Assets: During long-term holding, funds are in a“static waiting” state.

CryptoEasily's Bitcoin mining mobile application aims to solve this pain point, allowing Bitcoin to continuously“work” and generate returns during the holding period. The launch of the mobile

app makes cloud mining more convenient. The newly launched CryptoEasily mobile app allows users to complete operations via their mobile phones, including depositing assets, selecting computing power contracts, and viewing and withdrawing earnings.

The app's core functions include:

● One-click management of computing power contracts: View contract terms and earnings at any time.

● Automated mining system: Highly efficient, with automatic daily earnings settlement.

● Flexible earnings management: Supports instant withdrawal or one-click reinvestment.

● Dynamic security mechanism: More meticulous and secure account and asset management.

This app allows ordinary investors to earn continuous mining income through computing power, just like professional mining farms, while bearing the costs of equipment, maintenance, and electricity.

How does CryptoEasily help Bitcoin holders obtain stable returns? CryptoEasily's cloud mining model allows investors to build their own mining rigs or trade. Users simply deposit their crypto assets into the platform, configure computing power contracts, and the system automatically calculates and settles earnings daily.

Because mining income comes from block rewards and computing power output, it has a relatively low correlation with short-term prices, allowing users to maintain stable income even during market shifts.

How to get started using the CryptoEasily Bitcoin mining application? Step 1: Register an account.

Visit the official website:

Enter your email address and password to create an account. You'll receive a $15 bonus upon registration. Log in daily to earn $0.60.

Step 2: Deposit BTC or other crypto assets.

The platform supports many mainstream cryptocurrencies, including BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, USDC, XRP, and BCH. Step

3: Choose and purchase a cryptocurrency that suits your needs.

CryptoEasily offers a variety of contracts to meet different budgets and goals. Whether you're looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, CryptoEasily offers suitable options:

Common contract examples:

Beginner Contract: $100 – 2-day period – Total earnings approximately $108;

Stable Contract: $1000 – 10-day period – Total earnings approximately $1145;

Professional Contract: $6000 – 20 days – Total earnings approximately $7920;

Advanced Contract: $25000 – 30-day period – Total earnings approximately $37900.

(For more contract details, please visit the official website.)

After purchasing a contract, simply wait for your daily earnings to be credited to your account. You can withdraw your funds at any time, or choose to activate the reinvestment mechanism to accumulate more earnings.

Real user feedback



A long-term Bitcoin holder stated,

“Previously, I only cared about the price of Bitcoin, but now I care more about how much I can earn each day. Since the mobile app launched, managing earnings has become incredibly simple, and I've truly realized my TANK income.”

Another Bitcoin active user commented,

“I initially only tried some small contracts, but now I've combined multiple long-term contracts, and I can see my daily earnings growing. My daily earnings are now stable at around $10,000. This automated model is much easier than closed trading.”

Conclusion: As the crypto market gradually becomes more rational and compliant, investment models that rely on price increases are being revived. CryptoEasily's Bitcoin mining mobile app provides Bitcoin holders with a more convenient and automated option, enabling users to actively participate in the operation of their digital assets and generate daily value, rather than simply holding them passively.

For more information, please visit [ ].

Official website:

App download: #/app

Customer service email:...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.