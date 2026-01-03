403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Finland Records Second-Hottest Year on Historical Record
(MENAFN) Finland experienced its second warmest year on historical record in 2025, with nationwide temperatures significantly exceeding long-term norms, a public broadcaster reported Friday.
The Finnish Meteorological Institute documented a national average annual temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1 degrees Fahrenheit)—approximately 1.6C above the baseline average calculated for the 1991-2020 reference period.
Annual mean temperatures across most of Finland registered 1 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than typical levels, the institute confirmed.
Regional temperature averages spanned from roughly 8C in the southwestern archipelago to approximately 0C in northwestern Lapland, meteorological data indicated.
The majority of weather observation facilities throughout the country recorded their second-highest annual average temperatures in documented history, surpassed only by measurements from 2020's record-setting year.
Oulu registered the year's peak temperature at 32.6C (90.7F), while Savukoski recorded the nation's coldest reading at minus 39.6C (minus 39.3F).
The Finnish Meteorological Institute documented a national average annual temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius (40.1 degrees Fahrenheit)—approximately 1.6C above the baseline average calculated for the 1991-2020 reference period.
Annual mean temperatures across most of Finland registered 1 to 2 degrees Celsius higher than typical levels, the institute confirmed.
Regional temperature averages spanned from roughly 8C in the southwestern archipelago to approximately 0C in northwestern Lapland, meteorological data indicated.
The majority of weather observation facilities throughout the country recorded their second-highest annual average temperatures in documented history, surpassed only by measurements from 2020's record-setting year.
Oulu registered the year's peak temperature at 32.6C (90.7F), while Savukoski recorded the nation's coldest reading at minus 39.6C (minus 39.3F).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment