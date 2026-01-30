Iran-US Tensions: American Military Destroyer Docks At Eilat Port In Israel, Says Report

The destroyer's arrival at the southern port, on the Gulf of Aqaba and near Israel's southern border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of cooperation between the Israeli and US militaries, the report said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.