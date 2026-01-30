Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran-US Tensions: American Military Destroyer Docks At Eilat Port In Israel, Says Report

Iran-US Tensions: American Military Destroyer Docks At Eilat Port In Israel, Says Report


(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid escalating tensions between the Washington and Iran, a US military destroyer has docked in the Eilat port, reported Israel's ynet news website on Friday.

The destroyer's arrival at the southern port, on the Gulf of Aqaba and near Israel's southern border crossings with Egypt and Jordan, was pre-planned and part of cooperation between the Israeli and US militaries, the report said.

Live Mint

