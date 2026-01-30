Border 2 Dominates Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol Starrer Beats Chhaava, Dhurandhar Week 1

Sunny Deol's movie Border 2 is consistently making huge splash at box office. The film's impact hasn't died down yet. The first-weekend collection figures for director Anurag Singh's film are out, and with numbers, movie has set several new records

Sunny Deol's multi-starrer Border 2 has done a net business of ₹224.25 crore at the Indian box office in its first weekend. The film earned ₹11.25 crore on its seventh day. While there's a dip in earnings, its impact hasn't lessened.

Director Anurag Singh's film Border 2 has grossed ₹268.50 crore in India. It has earned ₹41 crore overseas. The film's worldwide collection has reached ₹328.27 crore.

Border 2 did a massive business of ₹224.25 crore in its first weekend. With this figure, Sunny Deol's film has broken a major record held by two 2025 blockbusters, Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Let's find out about these records.

Vicky Kaushal's 2025 film Chhaava created a storm at the box office, earning ₹797.34 crore. However, Chhaava's first-week earnings were ₹219 crore, which is much less than Border 2's first-week collection.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, the highest-grossing film of 2025, did a massive business of ₹1338.68 crore. However, it also fell behind Border 2 in one aspect. Dhurandhar is behind Border 2 in terms of first-weekend collections, having earned ₹207 crore.

In terms of first-weekend earnings, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has also beaten films like Tiger Zinda Hai (₹201.04 cr), Sanju (₹202.51 cr), Dangal (₹197.54 cr), Dhoom 3 (₹188.99 cr), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (₹184.62 cr), PK (₹183.09 cr), and Tiger 3 (₹183 cr).