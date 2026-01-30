AIIMS Research Day Fosters Discussion On Innovation, AI And National Health Priorities

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Friday observed AIIMS Research Day 2026, showcasing innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and national health priorities.

The scientific programme, held at the Jawaharlal Auditorium, brought together faculty members, researchers, clinicians, and students from across disciplines who reaffirmed their commitment to innovation, translational science, and nationally relevant health research.

“AIIMS Research Day provides an important institutional platform to recognise research excellence, encourage young investigators, and align our scientific efforts with national health priorities. As India's premier public medical institution, AIIMS remains committed to fostering innovation, strengthening translational research, and creating an enabling ecosystem that supports impactful, patient-centred science,” said Prof. M. Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

The Day served as a platform to celebrate research excellence, encourage interdisciplinary dialogue, and reaffirm the institution's role in advancing evidence-based healthcare, innovation, and policy-relevant research in India.

Professor Nikhil Tandon, Dean (Research), informed that AIIMS Delhi currently anchors one of the country's most active public-sector research ecosystems, with over 1,000 funded biomedical research projects supported by investments exceeding Rs 300 crore.

Fifty-seven scientists from AIIMS New Delhi are ranked among the world's top two per cent of researchers.

He noted that AIIMS has also expanded its focus on research translation, with its innovation and incubation programme having received over 140 innovation applications, supported 30 start-ups, and facilitated more than Rs 25 crore in external funding.

Further, Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, Chief Executive Officer, Anusandhan National Research Foundation, spoke on AI for science and engineering, and highlighted the transformative role of emerging technologies.

“The integration of AI with science and engineering offers unprecedented opportunities to accelerate research, enhance problem-solving, and address complex societal challenges. Institutions such as AIIMS play a critical role in translating these technological advances into solutions that directly benefit public health and national development,” Dr. Kalyanaraman.

The day-long event also featured platform and poster presentations by undergraduate and postgraduate medical students, residents, doctoral scholars, and nursing students, reflecting strong research engagement across the academic and career life course.

The sessions were complemented by discussions on emerging research challenges, national health priorities, and the future of interdisciplinary collaboration.