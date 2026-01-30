Bihar: Dy CM Summons DGP, Chief Secy For Review In NEET Aspirant Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 30 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday summoned Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit in connection with the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna, signalling possible major action in the case.

The move came after the victim's family met the Deputy Chief Minister at his residence and appealed for justice for their daughter.

Following the meeting, Samrat Choudhary immediately called the state's top administrative and police officials to review the progress of the investigation.

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit and DGP Vinay Kumar reached the Home Minister's residence as directed.

Patna IG Jitendra Rana, SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma, ASP Abhinav, and other members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) were also present during the high-level review meeting.

Samrat Choudhary is said to be personally monitoring every aspect of the case, and sources indicate that a major decision may be taken after the review.

The case pertains to the suspicious death of a NEET aspirant from Jehanabad, who was found unconscious at Shambhu Girls Hostel and succumbed due to injuries in a private hospital in Patna. The post-mortem and FSL reports maintained that she was sexually assaulted.

Although the SIT investigation is underway, the delay in the submission of its report has raised serious questions over the police's handling of the matter.

Earlier, the victim's mother, who had met DGP Vinay Kumar in Patna seeking justice, broke down emotionally and made serious allegations against the police.

She alleged that the police had been“bought off” and accused officers - from senior to junior levels - of corruption.

She questioned whether her daughter would ever receive justice.

The family has further alleged that the police are deliberately attempting to divert the case by portraying the incident as a suicide while denying the possibility of sexual assault.

They have stated that they have lost faith in the Bihar Police and fear that justice will be denied.

According to sources, the SIT has so far detained six suspects in connection with the case.

Investigators claim that the probe is moving towards a decisive conclusion, though the family continues to demand an impartial and transparent investigation.

The developments have intensified public and political scrutiny of the case, with mounting pressure on the government to ensure swift and credible justice for the victim.