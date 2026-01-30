Ras Al Khaimah Signs Agreement To Develop Wastewater Treatment Plant

PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 12:00 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Wastewater will be collected through a 6.3km gravity pipeline; recycled water will then be distributed via a network extending up to 26km

Ras Al Khaimah is set to develop a Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is expected to serve a population of 300,000 upon completion. All of the recycled water will be used across vital areas including irrigation and cooling.

The plant has a treatment capacity of 60,000 cubic meters per day; wastewater will be collected through a 6.3km gravity pipeline. Recycled water will then be distributed via a network extending up to 26km, said Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of TAQA Water Solutions.

Recommended For You

The project is expected to support sustainable urban development, strengthen environmental infrastructure, and advance public sector objectives related to efficiency, service integration, and long-term value creation for the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This comes under a long-term Sewage Treatment Agreement signed between the RAK government, and a consortium of companies, comprising Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), TAQA Water Solutions and Saur International.

This partnership is Ras Al Khaimah's first public-private partnership venture, marking a historic milestone that sets a strong precedent for future collaboration.

The project will be delivered through a Build–Own–Operate–Transfer (BOOT) model, under which the project company formed by the consortium will assume responsibility for the design, financing, construction, commissioning, insurance, ownership, operation, and maintenance of the plant and its associated assets throughout the project lifecycle.

At the conclusion of the partnership term, ownership of all project assets will be transferred to the Department of Public Services, in line with established public–private partnership frameworks and best international practices.



UAE: How reusing wastewater is reviving Abu Dhabi landmarks, saving environment UAE: 2-year licence fee exemption for businesses amid infrastructure works in some RAK areas

ALSO READ