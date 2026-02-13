Binance Confirms Targeted Employee Three Arrested In France Break-In

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Three suspects were apprehended in France after a reported home-invasion targeted at a senior Binance France executive, with the parent company confirming that one employee was the victim. The incident unfolded in the Val-de-Marne area around 7:00 am CET, when armed intruders allegedly forced entry into an apartment and sought information leading to the head of Binance France. Police later recovered two mobile devices as the suspects fled. A separate attempt to break into a second residence in Hauts-de-Seine occurred roughly two hours later, culminating in arrests and the recovery of a vehicle linked to the case. Binance said it is cooperating with authorities and has intensified security measures to protect staff and families during an ongoing investigation.



In Val-de-Marne, three masked assailants forced entry into a resident's home around 7:00 am CET, then sought directions to the Binance France head's address and fled with two mobile phones.

Two hours after the first incident, authorities arrested the suspects during a second home-invasion attempt in Hauts-de-Seine; investigators recovered the stolen phones and a vehicle.

Binance confirmed the event to Cointelegraph, stating the employee and their family are safe and that the company is working closely with local law enforcement while enhancing security measures.

The episode arrives amid broader security concerns in the crypto space, where wrench-attacks-physical assaults linked to crypto-related schemes-have surged in 2025, particularly in Europe and France. Binance's co-founder Yi He publicly thanked French police for their swift response, underscoring the collaboration between crypto firms and law enforcement in addressing real-world risks.

Market context: The incident sits within a year of rising wrench-attacks against crypto investors and executives. CertiK documented a 75% increase in wrench attacks during 2025, with 72 verified cases globally. France recorded the highest number of incidents in 2025 (19), while Europe accounted for about 40% of global cases, highlighting a regional risk pattern as crypto activity expands across the continent.

Market context: The broader security environment for crypto companies is increasingly shaped by physical risk and targeted offenses, reinforcing the need for dedicated on-site security protocols and law-enforcement collaboration as firms expand in Europe.

Why it matters

The Binance France incident illustrates how crypto operations, even behind seemingly large organizations, face vulnerabilities beyond cyber threats. Physical security failures can expose executives and families to immediate danger, underscoring the importance of robust, end-to-end security planning for firms with regional leadership and critical operations. Binance's response-expressing concern for staff welfare, cooperating with authorities, and enhancing security measures-signals a commitment to risk management that extends beyond digital assets and into real-world protection for personnel.

From a market and adoption perspective, incidents like this highlight that the crypto sector remains subject to traditional crime vectors even as the technology and markets mature. While there is no direct implication for asset prices from a single home invasion, the event reinforces the ongoing demand for secure governance, physical security protocols, and proactive collaboration with law enforcement across jurisdictions as regulatory and consumer scrutiny intensifies.

The public acknowledgment from Binance's leadership-specifically a message from Yi He expressing gratitude for police efforts-reflects how the ecosystem increasingly relies on coordinated responses to safety incidents. That coordination can influence how crypto firms profile risk and allocate resources, potentially shaping future security investments and crisis-management protocols across regional teams.



Official police updates on the investigation progress and any additional arrests or charges related to the two incidents.

Binance's security posture announcements or new measures implemented for employees in France and other regions.

Any regulatory or policy developments in France or Europe addressing physical security for crypto firms and executives.

Follow-up reporting on related wrench-attack cases in Europe to assess whether the incidents represent a broader pattern or are isolated events. Public statements from Binance France regarding ongoing risk assessments and collaboration with local authorities after the incident.



Binance's formal confirmation to Cointelegraph regarding the home-invasion incident and the ongoing police investigation.

RTL's reporting on the initial attack in Val-de-Marne, including details about the home entry and subsequent arrest in Hauts-de-Seine.

CertiK's analysis noting a 75% rise in wrench-attacks in 2025 and the distribution of incidents across Europe and France.

Cointelegraph coverage of related crypto-crime developments in France, including arrests tied to crypto-related ransom cases. Yi He's X post acknowledging the incident and praising the French police unit Brigade de Répression du Banditisme.

Binance's incident report underscores the evolving risk landscape for crypto executives operating in Europe. While the incident does not appear to affect market liquidity or exchange operations directly, it reinforces the need for rigorous physical-security protocols, crisis communication plans, and ongoing collaboration with law enforcement. For investors and users, the episode is a reminder that the sector's growth is accompanied by real-world threats that require comprehensive risk management practices by firms and stronger protective measures for personnel in high-visibility roles.

Key figures and next steps

Authorities' ongoing work will determine whether the two Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine cases are linked beyond the vehicle recovery and stolen devices. Binance's leadership has stated that staff safety remains a top priority, and the company is pursuing enhanced security measures. The collaboration between Binance and French law enforcement, including high-profile units, will likely shape how the firm communicates future incidents and implements security improvements across its European footprint.



Updates on the investigation from French police authorities (cases tied to the initial home-invasion and the second attempted entry).

Details on the security enhancements Binance plans to deploy for its France team and regional offices. Regulatory responses in France and the broader European Union concerning physical-security standards for crypto firms.

What to watch next

