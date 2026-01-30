Electrostatic Precipitator Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2025-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrostatic Precipitator Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market is projected to expand from USD 8.64 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.77 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 5.29%.

These industrial filtration units function by applying an induced electrostatic charge to eliminate fine particulates, such as smoke and dust, from exhaust gases.

Growth in this sector is largely underpinned by the implementation of strict environmental regulations that require lowered emission levels in the cement and power generation industries. Additionally, rapid industrial development in emerging economies creates a critical need for effective air pollution control infrastructure to ensure regulatory compliance while accommodating increased manufacturing capabilities.

However, the market encounters substantial hurdles arising from volatile output within heavy manufacturing sectors, which can postpone capital spending on auxiliary systems. A reduction in primary industrial production leads to a direct decrease in immediate demand for new installations in facilities such as steel and cement plants.

Market Drivers:

The enforcement of rigorous government regulations concerning industrial emissions serves as a major market catalyst, forcing industries to upgrade their particulate control systems. Governments around the globe are updating emission standards to historically low levels, requiring the replacement or substantial modification of current electrostatic precipitators to maintain compliance.

Additionally, the increasing global demand for thermal power generation, especially in developing nations, accelerates the adoption of electrostatic precipitators. Even with the shift towards renewable energy, baseload power needs in countries like China and India sustain the expansion of coal-fired capacity, a primary source of particulate emissions. This dependency ensures a strong pipeline of orders for filtration equipment manufacturers. For example, the Ministry of Coal in India reported in December 2024 that coal-based power generation rose by 3.87% from April to October 2024 compared to the prior year. This operational increase results in real capital expenditure for suppliers; GE Vernova reported in October 2024 that orders for its Power segment, which includes emission control technologies, grew organically by 34% to reach $5.2 billion.

Market Challenges:

The instability of industrial output within heavy manufacturing sectors constitutes a specific obstacle to the growth of the electrostatic precipitator market. When core production metrics in industries like steel and cement deteriorate, facility operators frequently favor preserving operational liquidity over investing in auxiliary equipment. Because electrostatic precipitators require substantial financial commitment, the purchase of these units is often postponed during times of diminished manufacturing activity. This reluctance to finance new infrastructure projects restricts the immediate market for air pollution control systems and slows down the execution of upgrade initiatives.

Recent data on industrial performance supports this observation of contracting demand. As reported by the World Steel Association, global crude steel production across seventy-one reporting countries fell by 4.7% in September 2024 compared to September 2023. This reduction in output indicates weaker industrial momentum, which correlates directly with a deceleration in facility expansions and a lowered need for new filtration capacity. Consequently, the market encounters distinct headwinds as reduced production volumes in critical end-use sectors result in fewer opportunities for installing new equipment.

Market Trends:

A significant market trend is the increasing emphasis on retrofitting aging industrial facilities, as operators aim to improve filtration efficiency without bearing the high costs of new construction. Industrial plants, especially within the metallurgy, pulp, and paper sectors, are frequently choosing to modernize existing electrostatic precipitators to prolong operational life and adhere to stricter emission goals. This preference for renovation rather than replacement drives manufacturers to create specialized upgrade packages that integrate smoothly with older systems.

Concurrently, the shift toward Waste-to-Energy (WtE) and biomass applications is transforming the market as countries move away from fossil fuel reliance toward circular economy models. In contrast to standard coal-fired generation, WtE facilities demand specialized electrostatic precipitators designed to manage the highly variable and corrosive flue gases produced by burning heterogeneous municipal waste. This sector evolution creates a specific demand for advanced flue gas cleaning systems capable of maintaining compliance in high-throughput incineration settings.

Key Players Profiled in the Electrostatic Precipitator Market:



Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Mutares AG

ELEX AG

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Feida Group Company Limited

KC Cottrell Co. Ltd.

Hamon Group

Beltran Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. Thermax Limited

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Electrostatic Precipitator Market, by Technology:



Dry Wet

Electrostatic Precipitator Market, by Design:



Plate Tubular

Electrostatic Precipitator Market, by End User:



Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Metals & Mining

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Cement

Marine Others

Electrostatic Precipitator Market, by Offering:

Hardware & Software



Discharge Electrodes

High Voltage Electrical Systems

Collection Electrodes

Hoppers

Rappers Shell

Services

Electrostatic Precipitator Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

