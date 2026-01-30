HTX Opens Trading For Usde (Ethena Usde), The Third-Largest Stablecoin Offering A Crypto-Native Dollar Solution
January 30, 2026 2:35 AM EST | Source: HTX
Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the listing of USDe (Ethena USDe), a widely adopted synthetic dollar stable, which further expands the platform's robust stablecoin offerings. USDe/USDT spot trading and USDe/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading is now available to users on HTX.
USDe is a synthetic dollar stablecoin issued by Ethena, designed to provide a decentralized and scalable alternative to traditional flat-backed stablecoins. It maintains its 1:1 peg to the U.S. dollar through a unique mechanism combining ETH staking yields and delta-neutral hedging strategies.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
