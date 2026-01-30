Qatar Takes Part In Meeting Of Global Alliance For Implementation Of Two‐State Solution

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dublin: The State of Qatar participated in the eighth meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two‐State Solution, held in Dublin, Ireland.

In the meeting, the State of Qatar was represented by Director of Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi.

During the meeting, international efforts to support the implementation of the two-state solution were discussed, in addition to Ireland's experience in the peace process and ways to translate the commitments in the New York Declaration into tangible actions.