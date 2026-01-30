Pak Team To Leave For Colombo Feb 2, Boycott Unlikely
“The PCB has already made travel arrangements for the World Cup squad to leave early morning on February 2 for Colombo,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The source added that PCB had shown its full support to Bangladesh Cricket Board over their“security concerns” in playing in India and could not do anything further without damaging its own position within the ICC.
The BCCI, PCB and ICC had also entered into a tripartite agreement under which all India-Pakistan matches in ICC events until 2027 will be played at neutral venues.
“Keep in mind Pakistan's entire World Cup schedule is in Sri Lanka, including the final if they qualify. So on what grounds can they boycott the tournament or the match against India?” he asked.
It is expected that the PCB would confirm their participation on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment