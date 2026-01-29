MENAFN - Market Press Release) January 29, 2026 9:16 am - The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, PLLC Advocates for Victims of Nursing Home Malpractice Across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – January 29, 2026 - Nursing homes are entrusted with the care, safety, and dignity of some of the most vulnerable members of our community. When that trust is broken due to negligence, abuse, or inadequate care, the consequences can be devastating. The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, PLLC is committed to helping families pursue justice through skilled legal representation in nursing home malpractice cases throughout the Hampton Roads region.

Nursing home malpractice can take many forms, including medical neglect, improper supervision, medication errors, untreated infections, falls, bedsores, sexual abuse, malnutrition, dehydration, and physical or emotional abuse. These incidents often go unnoticed or unreported, particularly when residents are unable to advocate for themselves. Families may sense that something is wrong but feel uncertain about how to intervene or where to turn for help.

“For decades, we have represented individuals and families harmed by negligence,” said Carlton F. Bennett, founder of the firm.“When nursing homes fail to meet basic standards of care, residents suffer unnecessarily. Our role is to hold those facilities accountable and help families protect their loved ones.”

With more than 45 years of legal experience, Attorney Carlton Bennett brings deep knowledge and practical insight to complex injury cases, including those involving nursing home malpractice. The firm carefully investigates each claim, reviewing medical records, staffing practices, facility policies, and regulatory compliance to determine whether residents received appropriate care. When malpractice is identified, the firm works diligently to pursue compensation for medical costs, pain and suffering, and other damages.

Virginia nursing homes are subject to strict state and federal regulations designed to protect residents. However, understaffing, poor training, and cost-cutting measures can lead to dangerous conditions. Families who suspect nursing home malpractice often face resistance from facilities and insurers, making experienced legal guidance essential.

The Law Firm of Carlton F. Bennett, PLLC represents clients throughout Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk, Portsmouth, and Williamsburg. The firm's local presence and familiarity with Hampton Roads courts and healthcare systems allow it to provide informed, responsive representation tailored to the needs of each family.

Beyond legal advocacy, the firm prioritizes communication and compassion. Clients receive clear explanations of their options, regular updates on their case, and direct access to legal counsel. Free consultations are offered so families can understand their rights without added financial stress.

