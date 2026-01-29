NFM Announces Leadership Transition: Bob Tyson Appointed CEO, Latasha Waddy Named President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFM Lending is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition. Bob Tyson has moved from President to Chief Executive Officer. Chief Legal Counsel and SVP LaTasha Waddy has been named President

Linthicum, MD, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce a strategic leadership transition effective January 1, 2026. Bob Tyson has moved from President to Chief Executive Officer. Chief Legal Counsel and Executive Vice President LaTasha Waddy has been named President. David Silverman, who previously served as Founder/CEO, remains active in the organization and, with these promotions, will be able to devote more of his time to NFM Lending's long-term strategic vision and continued technology development.

This transition marks an exciting new chapter for NFM. For our business partners, clients, and employees, the change will be seamless. Our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative mortgage solutions remains unwavering. Under the leadership of Bob Tyson and LaTasha Waddy, NFM is well-positioned for continued growth and success.

“We are confident that this leadership evolution will further strengthen NFM's ability to serve our clients and partners,” said David Silverman.“Bob and LaTasha bring a wealth of experience, passion, and dedication to their new roles, and I look forward to supporting them. My goal is to continue creating a path for the succession of the next generation of leaders at NFM Lending.”

NFM remains dedicated to providing the highest level of service and to driving innovation in the mortgage industry. We thank our partners, clients, and employees for their ongoing trust and support as we embark on this exciting new phase.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media:...

Attachment

Bob Tyson and LaTasha Waddy