Euka AI Launches As The #1 AI-Powered Affiliate Marketing Platform For Tiktok Shop

"Euka AI solves the fundamental problem brands face on TikTok Shop: how to efficiently find, activate, and retain the right creator partners at scale. Our platform doesn't just automate tasks-it transforms affiliate marketing from a manual, reactive process into a strategic, data-driven revenue engine."Euka AI today announced the official launch of its comprehensive AI-powered platform designed specifically for brands and agencies managing TikTok Shop affiliate marketing campaigns. The revolutionary platform automates creator discovery, outreach, and relationship management across 3.5M+ TikTok Shop affiliates, transforming how brands scale creator partnerships and turning one-time influencers into revenue-generating engines.
Euka AI today announced the official launch of its comprehensive AI-powered platform designed specifically for brands and agencies managing TikTok Shop affiliate marketing campaigns. As the first end-to-end solution built for the TikTok Shop ecosystem, Euka AI automates the entire creator partnership lifecycle-from discovery to payment-enabling brands to scale their affiliate programs with unprecedented efficiency.
The platform addresses a critical challenge facing brands on TikTok Shop: manually managing thousands of creator relationships is time-consuming, inefficient, and leaves revenue on the table. Euka AI's suite of nine integrated tools transforms this chaotic process into a streamlined, automated system that maximizes GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) and builds long-term creator partnerships.
Comprehensive AI-Powered Solution
Euka AI's platform includes:
AI Creator Search: Advanced visual, audio, and bio-based search across 3.5M+ TikTok Shop creators with filtering by GMV, category, and performance metrics
Creator Outreach Automation: Automated TikTok DMs, collaboration invites, and email campaigns to high-performing creators
Creator Relationship Management (CRM): Centralized system to track, nurture, and re-engage creators, transforming one-time partnerships into recurring revenue streams
Spark Code & Usage Rights Collection Automation: Streamlined collection of spark codes for GMV MAX campaigns and content usage rights for cross-platform deployment
Content Moderation: AI-powered video screening based on brand guidelines with automatic flagging for manual review
Social Intelligence: Competitive tracking of creator GMVs, top-selling SKUs, viral video formulas, and high-converting content formats
Brand Contest Management: Automated GMV and posting challenges with leaderboards, submission tracking, and payout management
Creator Marketplace: Direct access to 10K+ vetted, trained TikTok Shop creators with campaign management and creator-proposed pricing
Proven Performance & Market Validation
Euka AI's Creator Marketplace has already facilitated campaigns with 2000+ brands and partnerships with over 200K verified TikTok Shop creators. The platform's AI-driven insights have helped brands identify viral video patterns, optimize conversion rates, and maximize campaign ROI.
Availability
Euka AI is now available to brands and agencies managing TikTok Shop affiliate programs. The platform offers flexible pricing plans to accommodate businesses of all sizes, from emerging brands to enterprise-level operations.
For more information or to schedule a demo, visit or contact...
About Euka AI
Euka AI is the leading AI-powered affiliate marketing platform built specifically for TikTok Shop. By combining advanced AI technology with deep TikTok Shop expertise, Euka AI helps brands and agencies discover top creators, automate outreach, manage relationships, and scale revenue-all from a single, integrated platform.
