Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Starmer: UK To Bring Ukrainian Experts To Help Gulf Partners Shoot Down Iranian Drones

Starmer: UK To Bring Ukrainian Experts To Help Gulf Partners Shoot Down Iranian Drones


2026-03-02 01:02:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a video address published on Sunday on his page on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“We are not joining these strikes, but we will continue with our defensive actions in the region. And we will also bring experts from Ukraine, together with our own experts, to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones attacking them,” he said.

Starmer stressed that the UK was not involved“in the initial strikes on Iran” and would not join“offensive action.”

But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region,” the UK Prime Minister added.

Read also: E3 warns Iran of proportionate response to its attacks

As previously reported, in the same video address Starmer said that he had granted the United States permission to use British air bases to destroy Iran's missile capabilities.

MENAFN02032026000193011044ID1110807191



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search