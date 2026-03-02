Starmer: UK To Bring Ukrainian Experts To Help Gulf Partners Shoot Down Iranian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a video address published on Sunday on his page on the social network X, according to Ukrinform.

“We are not joining these strikes, but we will continue with our defensive actions in the region. And we will also bring experts from Ukraine, together with our own experts, to help Gulf partners shoot down Iranian drones attacking them,” he said.

Starmer stressed that the UK was not involved“in the initial strikes on Iran” and would not join“offensive action.”

But Iran is pursuing a scorched-earth strategy, so we are supporting the collective self-defense of our allies and our people in the region,” the UK Prime Minister added.

As previously reported, in the same video address Starmer said that he had granted the United States permission to use British air bases to destroy Iran's missile capabilities.