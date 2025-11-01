403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Presidents of Tanzania wins re-election amid days of unrest
(MENAFN) President Samia Suluhu Hassan has secured another term in office in Tanzania, as the country faces days of violent unrest.
According to reports from the electoral commission, Samia claimed 98% of the votes, nearly sweeping the 32 million ballots cast in Wednesday’s election. International observers have raised concerns about the transparency of the process and the widespread violence, which is believed to have left hundreds dead and injured. A nationwide internet blackout is hampering efforts to confirm the death toll. Authorities have sought to minimize the extent of the violence and extended curfews to try to restore order.
"I hereby announce Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the presidential election under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party," Jacobs Mwambegele, the electoral chief, said while announcing the results on Saturday morning.
The electoral chief stated that Samia received about 31.9 million votes, or 97.66% of the total, with voter turnout approaching 87% of Tanzania’s 37.6 million registered voters.
In the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, which holds its own elections, CCM’s incumbent president Hussein Mwinyi won nearly 80% of the vote. Opposition figures in the region claimed there had been "massive fraud." Mwinyi’s swearing-in ceremony is currently underway at Amaan Complex stadium in Zanzibar.
Protests continued on Friday, with demonstrators in Dar es Salaam and other cities tearing down campaign posters, attacking police, and targeting polling stations despite warnings from the army chief. No demonstrations were reported on Saturday morning, but tensions remained high, with security forces maintaining roadblocks across the city. The protests are largely led by young people who have criticized the election as unfair and accused the government of undermining democracy by detaining or excluding opposition leaders.
A spokesperson from the opposition party stated that "around 700" people had been killed in clashes with security forces, while diplomatic sources reported evidence suggesting at least 500 deaths. Foreign Minister Mahmoud Kombo Thabit described the violence as "a few isolated pockets of incidents here and there" and said "security forces acted very swiftly and decisively to address the situation."
The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, expressed concern over the situation, saying he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Tanzania, "including reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations," and called on all parties to "prevent further escalation." Similar concerns were raised by the UK, Canada, and Norway, citing "credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries, as a result of the security response to protests."
The election featured two main opposition candidates: Tundu Lissu, who is in custody on treason charges he denies, and Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party, who was excluded due to legal technicalities. Sixteen smaller parties, none with significant public support, were also allowed to run.
Samia’s party, CCM, and its predecessor Tanu, have controlled Tanzania’s politics since independence and have never lost a national election. Rights groups had criticized government repression ahead of the vote, with Amnesty International describing a "wave of terror" involving disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of opposition figures. The government dismissed these claims and insisted the election would be free and fair.
Samia initially assumed the presidency in 2021, becoming Tanzania’s first female head of state after the death of President John Magufuli.
According to reports from the electoral commission, Samia claimed 98% of the votes, nearly sweeping the 32 million ballots cast in Wednesday’s election. International observers have raised concerns about the transparency of the process and the widespread violence, which is believed to have left hundreds dead and injured. A nationwide internet blackout is hampering efforts to confirm the death toll. Authorities have sought to minimize the extent of the violence and extended curfews to try to restore order.
"I hereby announce Samia Suluhu Hassan as the winner of the presidential election under the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party," Jacobs Mwambegele, the electoral chief, said while announcing the results on Saturday morning.
The electoral chief stated that Samia received about 31.9 million votes, or 97.66% of the total, with voter turnout approaching 87% of Tanzania’s 37.6 million registered voters.
In the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar, which holds its own elections, CCM’s incumbent president Hussein Mwinyi won nearly 80% of the vote. Opposition figures in the region claimed there had been "massive fraud." Mwinyi’s swearing-in ceremony is currently underway at Amaan Complex stadium in Zanzibar.
Protests continued on Friday, with demonstrators in Dar es Salaam and other cities tearing down campaign posters, attacking police, and targeting polling stations despite warnings from the army chief. No demonstrations were reported on Saturday morning, but tensions remained high, with security forces maintaining roadblocks across the city. The protests are largely led by young people who have criticized the election as unfair and accused the government of undermining democracy by detaining or excluding opposition leaders.
A spokesperson from the opposition party stated that "around 700" people had been killed in clashes with security forces, while diplomatic sources reported evidence suggesting at least 500 deaths. Foreign Minister Mahmoud Kombo Thabit described the violence as "a few isolated pockets of incidents here and there" and said "security forces acted very swiftly and decisively to address the situation."
The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, expressed concern over the situation, saying he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in Tanzania, "including reports of deaths and injuries during the demonstrations," and called on all parties to "prevent further escalation." Similar concerns were raised by the UK, Canada, and Norway, citing "credible reports of a large number of fatalities and significant injuries, as a result of the security response to protests."
The election featured two main opposition candidates: Tundu Lissu, who is in custody on treason charges he denies, and Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party, who was excluded due to legal technicalities. Sixteen smaller parties, none with significant public support, were also allowed to run.
Samia’s party, CCM, and its predecessor Tanu, have controlled Tanzania’s politics since independence and have never lost a national election. Rights groups had criticized government repression ahead of the vote, with Amnesty International describing a "wave of terror" involving disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of opposition figures. The government dismissed these claims and insisted the election would be free and fair.
Samia initially assumed the presidency in 2021, becoming Tanzania’s first female head of state after the death of President John Magufuli.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment