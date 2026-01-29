Journey Health Delivers Continuous, Person-Focused Mental Health Care From California And Japan To The World

Burlingame, CA - Journey Health, a California-based digital mental health and wellness company, today announced expanded delivery of its integrated, lifelong mental health care platform in California and Japan, with an aim to foster mental health education on a global scale.

Founded by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Akira Olsen, Psy.D., Journey Health addresses the gaps in conventional mental health systems with a lifelong, human-centered approach that integrates clinical care, education, and community support.

“Mental health is shaped by relationships, loss, culture, and community,” said Dr. Olsen.“Journey Health supports individuals and families in every life phase, not just in crisis, but throughout life.”

Regional Care Rooted in Community

Journey Health emphasizes regional mental health care and education grounded in local cultural and social contexts. Its established platforms include:



In California (U.S.), Journey Health delivers clinical services, psychological assessments, mental health education, and digital wellness tools that reflect the state's diverse communities and healthcare environment. Japan, providing culturally adapted mental health education, emotional regulation practices, and community-based programming.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Journey Health works within regional healthcare landscapes to build mental health literacy, resilience, and sustainable well-being at the community level.

A Lifelong Mental Health Model

Journey Health's developmental, life-stage–informed framework supports individuals and families from childhood through aging, addressing identity, transitions, caregiving, relational health, loss, and meaning-making.

This family-centered approach recognizes that mental health is experienced collectively, shaped by intergenerational patterns, shared stressors, and relational dynamics.

Planetary Mental Health Education

Alongside regional care, Journey Health advances global and planetary mental health education through accessible digital programs that integrate evidence-based psychology, East–West contemplative and somatic practices, emotional regulation education, and human-centered approaches to well-being in a rapidly changing world.

An Integrated Digital Platform

Journey Health's digital-first platform unifies licensed clinical care, preventive wellness tools, education, community membership, AI-supported personalization, and immersive VR and AR experiences-guided by a founder-led psychological framework inspired by The Journey to Self.

“Human-centered care honors each person's life and relationships,” Dr. Olsen said.“That is the future we are building.”

About Journey Health

Journey Health is a digital mental health and wellness company dedicated to advancing lifelong, person-focused mental health services-regionally and globally-through integrated care, education, and community. Founded by Dr. Akira Olsen, Journey Health combines clinical knowledge, cultural understanding, and digital innovation for sustainable well-being worldwide.

U.S. platform:

Japan platform: