Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nuwellis Stock Slips Over 26% After Hours On New Acquisition, $5M Placement Announcement


2026-01-29 07:00:46
Shares of Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) slumped over 26% after-hours on Thursday after the company said that it has inked an agreement to acquire Israeli medical technology company Rendiatech.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal that is aimed at expanding the company's portfolio into real-time renal diagnostics. Rendiatech is focused on automated kidney function monitoring.  

Separately, the Minneapolis-based company also announced a $5 million private placement and warrant inducement transaction. 

