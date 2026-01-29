Newtekone, Inc. Reports 4Q25 And Year-To-Date 2025 Basic And Diluted EPS Of $0.65 And $0.65 And $2.21 And $2.18

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NEWT) reports its financial and operating results for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 :



For the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("4Q25"), basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.65 and $0.65, respectively, vs. $0.70 and $0.69, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("4Q24").

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, basic and diluted EPS were $2.21 and $2.18, respectively, vs. $1.97 and $1.96, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Book value per common share ended 2025 at $12.19, up Y/Y and Q/Q by 15.9% and 4.0%, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share1 ended 2025 at $11.68, up Y/Y and Q/Q by 24.4% and 4.1%, respectively.

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was $284.8 million for 2025, up 10.6% over $257.6 million for 2024.

Net income before taxes for 2025 was approximately $80.0 million, up 16.4% from $68.7 million for 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1,2 for 2025 was approximately $118.7 million, an increase of 25.1% from $94.9 million for 2024.

The efficiency ratio1 was 55.2% for 4Q25 compared to 55.9% for 4Q24; the efficiency ratio was 58.3% for 2025, an improvement from 63.2% for 2024.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”)1 was 3.20% for 4Q25 and 2.78% for 2025.

Return on average equity ("ROAE")1 was 18.7% for 4Q25 and 16.6% for 2025.

Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”)1 was 22.3% for 4Q25 and 19.0% for 2025. Pre-provision return on average assets ("PPROA")1 was 5.39% for 4Q25 and 5.45% for 2025.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures..

2 PPNR is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense before adjusting for the provision for credit losses for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.

Selected Balance Sheet and Other Highlights for 4Q25 and 2025



Originated $113 million and $363 million of Alternative Loan Program (“ALP”) loans in 4Q25 and 2025, respectively, compared to $91 million and $270 million for 4Q24 and 2024.

Originated $162 million and $768 million of SBA 7(a) loans in 4Q25 and 2025, respectively, compared to 4Q24 and 2024 originations of $262 million and $943 million. In addition, the Company sold $79 million of guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans in 4Q25.

Originated $52 million and $123 million of SBA 504 loans in 4Q25 and 2025, respectively. In addition, the Company sold $8 million of SBA 504 loans in 4Q25 and $65 million in 2025.

Originated $25 million and $17 million of CRE and C&I loans HFI in 4Q25 and $104 million and $65 million in 2025.

Commercial deposits at Newtek Bank increased $34.0 million, or 9% Q/Q, and $164.0 million. or 70% Y/Y, while core consumer deposits grew $167.0 million, or 19% Q/Q, and $293.0 million, or 40%.

Newtek Bank opened more than 9,000 deposit accounts in 4Q25, surpassing its previous quarterly record for deposit account openings (set in 4Q24) by roughly 50%.

Since the acquisition of Newtek Bank in early 2023, roughly 50% of Newtek Bank's business lending clients have opened a business deposit account. In addition, since February 2024 when we initiated offering of life insurance to Newtek Bank business lending clients, 25% of those clients have purchased life insurance policies through Newtek Insurance Agency.

Insured deposits comprised 74% of deposits. In 4Q25, repurchased 126,595 common shares at a weighted average cost of $10.43/share.



Post 4Q25 Highlights



On January 1, 2026, the Company paid a dividend on the Company's outstanding Series B Preferred in the amount of $21.25 per Preferred Share, or $0.53125 per depositary share, which is equivalent to 1/40th of the dividend on the Preferred Shares.

On January 2, 2026, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.

In connection with its Investor Day on January 8th, the Company established an EPS guidance range for 2026 of $2.15-$2.55. On January 21, 2026, the Company closed a $295 million securitization backed by $342 million of ALP loans. The securitization, NALP Business Loan Trust 2026-1 (“2026-1”), represents the Company's fourth asset-backed securitization secured by ALP loans and is the Company's 17th and largest rated securitization. All of the Company's prior securitizations have maintained their initial investment-grade ratings or been upgraded and have never been on credit watch. The securitization was roughly ten times oversubscribed with 32 institutions purchasing notes of the securitization.



Commenting on the results, Barry Sloane, CEO, President, and Chairman, said, "We are pleased to report basic and diluted EPS of $2.21 and $2.18 for 2025, which compare favorably to basic and diluted EPS of $1.97 and $1.96 for 2024. Our operating model, designed to produce healthy balance sheet growth and profitability and to capture operating leverage, is working as planned. Growth in loans, deposits, and assets for 2025 approximated 53%, 46%, and 33%, respectively. We generated a 2025 return on average assets of 2.78%, which we believe to be among the top 2% of comparably-sized bank holding companies, and a 2025 return on average common tangible equity of 19.0%. Total revenue of $285 million in 2025 was up 10.6% over 2024, while operating expenses increased just 2.1%, leading to an improvement in the operating efficiency ratio from 63.2% for 2024 to 58.3% for 2025. On top of those favorable fundamental trends, we ended the year with a robust capital position after successful common and preferred equity offerings in 2025 and with stabilizing credit quality metrics at Newtek Bank and the Company."

Mr. Sloane continued, "We have entered 2026 with tremendous momentum. Last week, we closed a $295 million ALP securitization that was our fourth securitization backed by ALP loans, our 17th overall, and largest yet. Investor receptivity for the $295 million of rated notes issued in the transaction was incredibly strong. The securitization was ten times oversubscribed and distributed across 32 buyers, including ten first-time buyers of our securitization notes. The ALP loan program is a good example of NewtekOne making good on its mission to provide business and financial solutions to independent business owner clients and to help our clients be more successful. We are deliberately establishing the NewtekOne® brand to reflect our value-creating, patient approach that gives our clients longer-term, reasonably-priced consistent funding, a more effective and cost-efficient way to send and receive money, and readily accessible data and analytics."

Mr. Sloane added, "In January, we celebrated our three-year anniversary of converting to a technology-enabled financial holding company, which improved our ability to deliver our value proposition to our independent business owner clients while allowing us to diversify our funding sources, reduce our funding costs, and generate value for our investors. NewtekOne is more than just an SBA lender; Newtek Bank intends to continue diversifying its loan portfolio in 2026 and beyond. With our technology-enabled platform, we believe that NewtekOne looks different than the vast majority of our competitors. We believe we have created meaningful franchise value in transforming a single-branch sixty year old bank in Flushing, New York, with an antiquated operating model into a branchless, bankerless digital bank. We believe that NewtekOne has demonstrated, in a relatively short period of time, the ability to raise deposits and make loans digitally and to provide value-added payroll, insurance, and real-time payment solutions to its clients. We have spent the past two-plus decades developing our strategy and product offerings and believe financial institutions should be providing the helpful and necessary technologies like we offer to the independent business owner universe in the United States."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial and operating results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, and Frank M. DeMaria, Chief Financial Officer, today, Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Please note, to attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at NewtekOne, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. The corresponding presentation will be available in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.

Note Regarding Dividend Payments

Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM).

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Information regarding the Company's assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio and balance sheet data consists of preliminary estimates and are subject to change with our filings with regulatory agencies and the filing of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. These statements and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See“Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website ( and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

