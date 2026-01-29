Newtekone, Inc. Reports 4Q25 And Year-To-Date 2025 Basic And Diluted EPS Of $0.65 And $0.65 And $2.21 And $2.18
| NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,614
|$
|6,941
|Restricted cash (amounts related to VIEs of $6.3 million and $6.3 million, respectively)
|26,059
|28,226
|Interest bearing deposits in banks
|279,618
|346,207
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|310,291
|381,374
|Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|16,829
|23,916
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|971,837
|372,286
|Loans held for sale, at LCM
|26,532
|58,803
|Loans held for investment, at fair value (amounts related to VIEs of $213.8 million and $257.2 million, respectively)
|281,198
|369,746
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs
|896,689
|621,651
|Allowance for credit losses
|(45,226
|)
|(30,233
|)
|Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net
|851,463
|591,418
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|4,234
|3,585
|Settlement receivable
|438
|52,465
|Residuals in securitizations, at fair value
|76,701
|-
|Joint ventures and other non-control investments, at fair value (cost of $36,692 and $44,039), respectively
|47,719
|57,678
|Goodwill and intangibles
|14,597
|14,752
|Right of use assets
|2,790
|5,688
|Servicing assets, at fair value
|15,358
|22,062
|Servicing assets, at LCM
|29,564
|24,195
|Other assets
|95,268
|60,636
|Assets held for sale
|-
|21,308
|Total assets
|$
|2,744,819
|$
|2,059,912
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|53,873
|$
|11,142
|Interest-bearing
|1,364,535
|961,910
|Total deposits
|1,418,408
|973,052
|Borrowings (including borrowings of VIEs of $140.6 million and $186.6 million, respectively)
|819,888
|708,041
|Dividends payable
|-
|5,233
|Lease liabilities
|2,874
|6,498
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|10,728
|2,244
|Due to participants
|52,389
|21,532
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|42,962
|40,806
|Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale
|-
|6,224
|Total liabilities
|2,347,249
|1,763,630
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Series A Preferred stock (par value $0.00 and $0.02 per share; 0 and 20 authorized, 0 and 20 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|19,738
|Series B Preferred stock (par value $0.02 and $0.00 per share; 54 and 0 authorized, 50 and 0 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|48,181
|-
|Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 199,980 shares, 28,658 and 26,291 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|573
|526
|Retained earnings
|94,990
|57,773
|Additional paid-in capital
|253,830
|218,266
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|(4
|)
|(21
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|397,570
|296,282
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,744,819
|$
|2,059,912
|NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
|Three Months Ended
| December 31,
2025
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Interest income
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|$
|234
|$
|200
|$
|314
|Loans and fees on loans
|42,061
|36,376
|30,546
|Other interest earning assets
|2,618
|2,518
|2,867
|Total interest income
|44,913
|39,094
|33,727
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|11,813
|10,879
|8,935
|Notes and securitizations
|10,254
|10,710
|12,027
|Bank and FHLB borrowings
|5,366
|2,956
|1,473
|Total interest expense
|27,433
|24,545
|22,435
|Net interest income
|17,480
|14,549
|11,292
|Provision for credit losses
|8,395
|7,712
|9,474
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|9,085
|6,837
|1,818
|Noninterest income
|Dividend income
|500
|425
|391
|Net loss on loan servicing assets
|(4,192
|)
|(4,493
|)
|(7,282
|)
|Servicing income
|5,195
|6,076
|5,165
|Net gains on sales of loans
|9,505
|9,563
|28,652
|Net loss on residuals in securitizations
|-
|(1,450
|)
|-
|Net gain on loans under the fair value option
|25,591
|29,250
|9,381
|Technology and IT support income
|-
|-
|5,388
|Electronic payment processing income
|10,448
|11,053
|10,640
|Other noninterest income
|8,806
|9,964
|11,739
|Total noninterest income
|55,853
|60,388
|64,074
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits expense
|20,346
|19,973
|17,486
|Technology services expense
|-
|-
|3,637
|Electronic payment processing expense
|4,505
|4,429
|4,901
|Professional services expense
|3,929
|3,793
|4,576
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|4,097
|6,764
|4,379
|Depreciation and amortization
|119
|129
|214
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|179
|-
|Other general and administrative costs
|7,452
|6,892
|6,946
|Total noninterest expense
|40,448
|42,159
|42,139
|Net income before taxes
|24,490
|25,066
|23,753
|Income tax expense
|4,949
|7,165
|5,429
|Net income
|19,541
|17,901
|18,324
|Dividends to preferred shareholders
|(1,063
|)
|(472
|)
|(400
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|18,478
|$
|17,429
|$
|17,924
|Earnings per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.70
|Diluted
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.69
|NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)
|Year Ended
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(unaudited)
|Interest income
|Debt securities available-for-sale
|$
|924
|$
|1,482
|Loans and fees on loans
|146,274
|110,892
|Other interest earning assets
|11,217
|9,044
|Total interest income
|158,415
|121,418
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|41,894
|28,690
|Notes and securitizations
|42,846
|45,454
|Bank and FHLB borrowings
|13,790
|6,969
|Total interest expense
|98,530
|81,113
|Net interest income
|59,885
|40,305
|Provision for credit losses
|38,729
|26,216
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|21,156
|14,089
|Noninterest income
|Dividend income
|3,211
|1,519
|Net loss on loan servicing assets
|(16,692
|)
|(12,665
|)
|Servicing income
|22,850
|20,087
|Net gains on sales of loans
|47,555
|97,183
|Net gain on residuals in securitizations
|30,015
|-
|Net gain on loans under the fair value option
|61,157
|5,200
|Technology and IT support income
|-
|19,643
|Electronic payment processing income
|43,849
|46,049
|Other noninterest income
|32,969
|40,296
|Total noninterest income
|224,914
|217,312
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits expense
|84,770
|77,931
|Technology services expense
|-
|12,261
|Electronic payment processing expense
|17,809
|19,878
|Professional services expense
|15,461
|15,813
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|18,565
|13,770
|Depreciation and amortization
|668
|1,784
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|179
|-
|Other general and administrative costs
|28,641
|21,272
|Total noninterest expense
|166,093
|162,709
|Net income before taxes
|79,977
|68,692
|Income tax expense
|19,465
|17,839
|Net income
|60,512
|50,853
|Dividends to preferred shareholders
|(2,335
|)
|(1,600
|)
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|58,177
|$
|49,253
|Earnings per Common Share:
|Basic
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.97
|Diluted
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.96
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ratios for three month periods ended have been annualized based on calendar days.
|NewtekOne, Inc.
|As of and for the three months ended
|(dollars and number of shares in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Return on Average Equity and Average Tangible Common Equity
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$19,541
|$17,901
|$18,324
|Dividend on preferred equity
|(1,063)
|(472)
|(400)
|Numerator: Adjusted net income
|18,478
|17,429
|17,924
|Average Total Shareholders' Equity1
|392,139
|339,077
|279,853
|Return on Average Equity1
|18.7%
|20.4%
|25.5%
|Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)
|48,181
|35,802
|19,738
|Average Common Shareholders' Equity1
|343,958
|303,275
|260,115
|Return on Average Common Equity
|19.8%
|21.0%
|26.1%
|Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles1
|14,615
|14,653
|29,603
|Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity1
|$329,343
|$288,622
|$230,512
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1
|22.3%
|24.0%
|30.9%
|Return on Average Assets
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$19,541
|$17,901
|$18,324
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,423,378
|2,262,678
|1,787,859
|Return on Average Assets1
|3.20%
|3.14%
|4.08%
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|Net Income before Taxes (GAAP)
|$24,490
|$25,066
|$23,753
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses (GAAP)
|8,395
|7,712
|9,474
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$32,885
|$32,778
|$33,227
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (PPROA)
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$32,885
|$32,778
|$33,227
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,423,378
|2,262,678
|1,787,859
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets1
|5.39%
|5.75%
|7.40%
|NewtekOne, Inc.
|As of and for the three months ended
|(dollars and number of shares in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Efficiency Ratio
|Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)
|$40,448
|$42,159
|$42,139
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|17,480
|14,549
|11,292
|Non-Interest Income (GAAP)
|55,853
|60,388
|64,074
|Denominator: Total Income
|$73,333
|$74,937
|$75,366
|Efficiency Ratio1
|55.2%
|56.3%
|55.9%
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)
|$397,570
|$386,707
|$296,282
|Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP)
|14,597
|14,633
|29,582
|Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value1
|$382,973
|$372,074
|$266,700
|Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding
|28,658
|28,876
|26,291
|Tangible Book Value Per Share1
|$13.36
|$12.89
|$10.14
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|Total Tangible Book Value1
|$382,973
|$372,074
|$266,700
|Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)
|48,181
|48,181
|19,738
|Numerator: Tangible Common Book Value1
|$334,792
|$323,893
|$246,962
|Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding
|28,658
|28,876
|26,291
|Tangible Book Value Per Common Share1
|$11.68
|$11.22
|$9.39
|NewtekOne, Inc.
|As of and for the twelve months ended
|(dollars and number of shares in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Return on Average Equity and Average Tangible Common Equity
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$60,512
|$50,853
|Dividend on preferred equity
|(2,335)
|(1,600)
|Numerator: Adjusted net income
|58,177
|49,253
|Average Total Shareholders' Equity1
|351,370
|262,830
|Return on Average Equity1
|16.6%
|18.7%
|Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)
|30,775
|19,738
|Average Common Shareholders' Equity1
|320,595
|243,092
|Return on Average Common Equity
|17.2%
|19.3%
|Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles1
|14,773
|29,582
|Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity1
|$305,822
|$213,510
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity1
|19.0%
|23.1%
|Return on Average Assets
|Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)
|$60,512
|$50,853
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,177,755
|1,588,113
|Return on Average Assets1
|2.78%
|3.20%
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|Net Income before Taxes (GAAP)
|$79,977
|$68,692
|Add: Provision for Credit Losses (GAAP)
|38,729
|26,216
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$118,706
|$94,908
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (PPROA)
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue1,2
|$118,706
|$94,908
|Denominator: Average Assets1
|2,177,755
|1,588,113
|Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets1
|5.45%
|5.98%
|Efficiency Ratio
|Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)
|$166,093
|$162,709
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|59,885
|40,305
|Non-Interest Income (GAAP)
|224,914
|217,312
|Denominator: Total Income
|$284,799
|$257,617
|Efficiency Ratio1
|58.3%
|63.2%
|1Non-GAAP financial measure.
|2PPNR is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense before adjusting for the provision for credit losses for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment