GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
|Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025
|$25,326
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,872)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(296)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|53,514
|Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025
|$70,672
The increase in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, primarily reflects $46.9 million in net proceeds from the company's October 2025 Registered Direct Offering, partially offset by operating cash outflows. Cash used in operating activities includes spending for the development and commercialization of Gemini-II and Plato.
At December 31, 2025, the Company had $70.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $13.4 million at March 31, 2025. Working capital was $71.7 million as of December 31, 2025 versus $16.4 million at March 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity as of December 31, 2025 was $83.6 million, compared to $28.2 million as of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Conference Call
GSI Technology will review its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and discuss its current business outlook during a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific (4:30 p.m. Eastern) today, January 29, 2026. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-3982 in the U.S., or 1-201-493-6780 for international, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time, and provide Conference ID 13758230. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at .
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI's innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities.
GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our product roadmap and commercialization milestones for Gemini-II and Plato; our pursuit of initial design wins in defense and select commercial edge deployments; anticipated benefits from government proof-of-concept engagements and related funding; our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, demand for our SRAM solutions, and customer mix; and the interpretation and applicability of third-party benchmark results and energy/performance characteristics of our products. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those associated with the normal quarterly and fiscal year-end closing process. Examples of risks that could affect our current expectations regarding future revenues and gross margins include those associated with fluctuations in GSI Technology's operating results; GSI Technology's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for GSI Technology's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of GSI Technology's products; the risk that proof-of-concepts, pilot programs, or benchmark validations do not translate into design wins, purchase orders, or revenue; the comparability and generalizability of third-party benchmark results and energy/performance metrics across different configurations and use cases; intensive competition; the availability, timing and continuity of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on our in-place associative computing technology (including Gemini-II and Plato) and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for GSI Technology's radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts, particulary in relation to Taiwan, and challenges in the global economic environment. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to GSI Technology's business is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in such filings.
Source: GSI Technology, Inc.
Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
Managing Director
385-831-7337
...
Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
(415) 348-2724
...
Company
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
| GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (in thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net revenues
|$6,076
|$6,444
|$5,414
|$18,803
|$14,635
|Cost of goods sold
|2,876
|2,911
|2,491
|8,419
|7,794
|Gross profit
|3,200
|3,533
|2,923
|10,384
|6,841
|Operating expenses:
|Research & development
|7,457
|3,768
|4,037
|14,322
|13,039
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,649
|2,952
|2,997
|8,331
|8,154
|Gain from sale of assets
|-
|-
|(56
|)
|-
|(5,793
|)
|Total operating expenses
|10,106
|6,720
|6,978
|22,653
|15,400
|Operating loss
|(6,906
|)
|(3,187
|)
|(4,055
|)
|(12,269
|)
|(8,559
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|3,635
|43
|70
|3,691
|274
|Loss before income taxes
|(3,271
|)
|(3,144
|)
|(3,985
|)
|(8,578
|)
|(8,285
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(251
|)
|41
|44
|(156
|)
|124
|Net loss
|($3,020
|)
|($3,185
|)
|($4,029
|)
|($8,422
|)
|($8,409
|)
|Net loss per share, basic
|($0.09
|)
|($0.11
|)
|($0.16
|)
|($0.28
|)
|($0.33
|)
|Net loss per share, diluted
|($0.09
|)
|($0.11
|)
|($0.16
|)
|($0.28
|)
|($0.33
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in
|computing per share amounts:
|Basic
|34,510
|29,630
|25,546
|30,381
|25,463
|Diluted
|34,510
|29,630
|25,546
|30,381
|25,463
|Stock-based compensation included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Dec. 31,
|Sept. 30,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
|Dec. 31,
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Cost of goods sold
|$61
|$58
|$50
|$163
|$157
|Research & development
|358
|303
|121
|599
|747
|Selling, general and administrative
|364
|495
|258
|1,218
|846
|$783
|$856
|$429
|$1,980
|$1,750
|GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
| Dec. 31, 2025
| March 31, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|70,672
|$
|13,434
|Accounts receivable
|2,832
|3,169
|Inventory
|3,876
|3,891
|Other current assets
|1,933
|2,961
|Net property and equipment
|903
|808
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,590
|9,547
|Other assets
|9,654
|9,507
|Total assets
|$
|98,460
|$
|43,317
|Current liabilities
|$
|7,613
|$
|7,074
|Long-term liabilities
|7,227
|8,017
|Stockholders' equity
|83,620
|28,226
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|98,460
|$
|43,317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment