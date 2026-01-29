Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 19, 2026
Conference Call Details
The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .
A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at after the conclusion of the live conference call.
A bout Appian
Appian provides process automation. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian. [Nasdaq: APPN]
Follow Appian: LinkedIn, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook
Investor Contact
ICR for Appian
Brian Denyeau
...
Media Contact
Valerie Verlander
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment