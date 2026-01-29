Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results On February 19, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link. Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial in and PIN. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at .

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at after the conclusion of the live conference call.

A bout Appian

Appian provides process automation. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: LinkedIn, Youtube, Instagram, Facebook

Investor Contact

ICR for Appian

Brian Denyeau

...

Media Contact

Valerie Verlander

...