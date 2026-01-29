Vegas Renovations Innovations Wins 2025“Best Of Las Vegas” Gold, Highlighting 14-Day Kitchen Transformations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Vegas Renovations Innovations Logo"Licensed contractor Vegas Renovations Innovations wins Gold in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas awards, recognized for its proprietary 14-day kitchen remodeling process and live design sketching.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Jan 29, 2026 - Vegas Renovations Innovations has been officially named the Gold Winner for Best Remodeler/Contractor in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas awards. This distinction solidifies the firm as the premier choice for homeowners in Summerlin, Henderson, and the greater Las Vegas valley seeking high-end, efficient residential transformations.

The firm is disrupting the traditional remodeling timeline by offering full kitchen renovations in as little as 14 days. This industry-leading speed is achieved through a "Visualization First" approach, where the team uses live sketching and real-time 3D rendering during initial consultations to eliminate the delays typically caused by design revisions and planning errors. This fusion of speed and precision was a key factor in their recognition as the 2025 Gold Winner

"Winning Gold in the 2025 Best of Las Vegas awards is a testament to our team's commitment to transparency," said the management at Vegas Renovations Innovations. "Our mission has always been to remove the 'guessing game' from construction. Whether it's a luxury kitchen in 14 days or a custom commercial space, our clients see their finished project digitally before we ever swing a hammer. This award recognizes our team's passion and reinforces our belief that transparency is essential to creating remarkable spaces."

In addition to their speed, the firm is noted for its exclusive line of high-end sliding and pivot doors, adding a custom architectural element rarely found in standard local remodels. As a fully licensed Nevada General Contractor (License No. 0092906), the company maintains strict standards for craftsmanship and safety across all project scales, from Summerlin estates to commercial hubs.

About Vegas Renovations Innovations:

Based at 5151 S. Procyon St. in Las Vegas, Vegas Renovations Innovations is an award-winning general contractor specializing in Kitchen Remodeling, Bathroom Transformations, and Commercial Renovations. They are the 2025 Gold Winner of the "Best of Las Vegas" and serve the entire Southern Nevada region.