Texas Roadhouse, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter Earnings On February 19, 2026
Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until February 26, 2026 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.
About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 810 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298
Media
Megan Pence
502-461-1878
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment