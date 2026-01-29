Stephan Blum
- Research Associate, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
Stephan Blum studied Prehistoric Archaeology, Classical Archaeology, and Ancient History at the University of Tübingen. He is a member of the Troy Project, an international collaboration between the universities of Cincinnati and Tübingen, where he initially worked with Manfred Korfmann and Ch. Brian Rose, and later with Ernst Pernicka. His research focuses on the Middle and Late Chalcolithic in the West Anatolian-Aegean region, as well as the Early and Middle Bronze Age of Anatolia, with an emphasis on architecture, ceramic typology, and absolute chronology. Furthermore, his academic interests encompass ethnoarchaeology, particularly in the study of archaeological formation processes and their profound impact on the interaction between material culture and human behavior over time.Experience
- –present Scientific Assistant, Institute for Prehistory and Early History and Medieval Archaeology, University of Tübingen
